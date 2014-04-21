Charter must pay $19 million for tricking customers into switching ISPs:
A judge has ordered Charter Communications to pay $19.2 million to Windstream for lying to customers in order to trick them into switching from Windstream to Charter's Spectrum Internet service. Charter also faces a $5,279 penalty for shutting off service to hundreds of Windstream's resale customers.
When Windstream filed for bankruptcy in early 2019, Charter began a "literally false and intentionally misleading advertising campaign intended to create the impression, using mailings designed to seem as if they were coming from the Debtors [Windstream], that the Debtors were going out of business," said an order issued Thursday by Judge Robert Drain of US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Charter's goal with the mailings "was to induce the Debtors' customers to terminate their contracts and switch to Charter by sending them literally false and intentionally misleading information about the Debtors' bankruptcy cases and financial wherewithal," the ruling said. Charter premised its ad campaign "on false assertions regarding the Debtors' bankruptcy cases," the ruling said.
"We are gratified that Judge Drain's ruling means Charter will have to pay a significant price for its egregious false advertising," Windstream General Counsel Kristi Moody said, according to a FierceTelecom article. "Charter knew full well what it was doing when it embarked on a dishonest scare-tactic campaign to lure away our customers. At Windstream, we will always aggressively defend ourselves and our customers against predatory schemes and meritless allegations."
Charter declined to comment on the ruling when contacted by Ars today.
As mentioned in a related Gizmodo article:
Ironically, Charter had filed a lawsuit against DirecTV in 2009 for giving its customers a false impression they would lose their service because of Charter's bankruptcy filing.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 14, @04:55PM (1 child)
Charter pays the customers it lied to as well?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @05:14PM
Lol, they send them a few bucks and raise their monthly price a few bucks to pay for it...
What a win for the customer.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 14, @05:02PM
A monopolist tactic. If you can put a competitor out of business it is worth it. You can make up any court imposed cost later by raising prices on a captive monopoly market.
