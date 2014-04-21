The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) said its researchers have discovered a new protein binding that repairs brain damage.

The research team, led by Doctor Hwang Eun-mi from Brain Science Institute (BSI) at KIST and Professor Suk Kyoung-ho of Kyungpook National University College of Medicine, found that new protein binding of Hevin and Calcyon is needed in the repairing process of brain damage.

[...] The enzyme proteins induced by inflammatory reactions in the early stage of brain damage decompose Hevin, inhibiting Hevin-Calcyon binding. In the animal experiment, researchers confirmed that the recovery started in two to three weeks instead of four weeks by administering inflammatory response inhibitors directly to the brain's damaged areas.

[...] The study results were published in the latest issue of Cell Death & Differentiation.