KIST finds protein binding that repairs brain damage:
The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) said its researchers have discovered a new protein binding that repairs brain damage.
The research team, led by Doctor Hwang Eun-mi from Brain Science Institute (BSI) at KIST and Professor Suk Kyoung-ho of Kyungpook National University College of Medicine, found that new protein binding of Hevin and Calcyon is needed in the repairing process of brain damage.
[...] The enzyme proteins induced by inflammatory reactions in the early stage of brain damage decompose Hevin, inhibiting Hevin-Calcyon binding. In the animal experiment, researchers confirmed that the recovery started in two to three weeks instead of four weeks by administering inflammatory response inhibitors directly to the brain's damaged areas.
[...] The study results were published in the latest issue of Cell Death & Differentiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @07:29PM (2 children)
Note that this is still early stage, so most of you probably won't live long enough to benefit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @07:46PM
The first steps have been taken, until then, we'll just have to put up with Democrats.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday April 14, @07:48PM
Even modern mental health care has difficulty helping people to achieve complete recovery from having programmed in Perl.
Any progress in this area is welcome.
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @07:59PM
For your mom.