from the the-ends-justify-the-means? dept.
The FBI Just Snuck Into Computers All Over the Country to Stop a Hacking Campaign:
In what may be a first-of-its-kind operation (the first that is publicly acknowledged), the FBI recently accessed private servers across the United States, ostensibly to delete malware that had previously been installed by foreign hackers.
The FBI targeted this unique digital clean-up at servers running the vulnerability-ridden email product Microsoft Exchange. The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that the purpose of the bureau's operation was to digitally erase traces of web shells that, had they remained, "could have been used to maintain and escalate persistent, unauthorized access to U.S. networks."
[...] A federal affidavit unsealed Tuesday strongly implies that the goal of the FBI's operation was to remove malware specifically deployed by HAFNIUM. While the Justice Department does not explicitly name HAFNIUM (referring only to "one early hacking group" as the target of the investigation), it is the only threat actor explicitly mentioned in the FBI affidavit.
What are your thoughts on this? Why do you think this was made public ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @12:20AM (2 children)
90's: intel inside.
20's: fbi inside.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @12:31AM (1 child)
Avoid the middleman... that's progress.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 15, @12:40AM
The hard-on circle-jerk answer would be that somebody exploited the fuck out of their own exploit and they're trying to save face.
I also like the FBI's chickenshit "We aren't saying which group did it but it was an early one. Then we'll list the name of it somewhere else in the page."
Who really did it? Probably CIA Beto O' Rourke and his Cult of the Dead Cow Fed-faggots.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday April 15, @12:30AM
...if only they had some way of wiping Exchange completely and replacing it with a competent Dovecot/Postfix setup. It would be hilarious if they also showed up with a new sysadmin the next day, LOL.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @12:57AM
I wish they would fix the problems on my server.
Server sig: Nothing to see here. Finnish up and move along. Thanks.