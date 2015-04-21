from the but-we'll-make-it-up-in-volume! dept.
How long can Epic afford to throw money at the Epic Games Store?:
The bitter court fight between Apple and Epic is primarily focused on the mobile-gaming landscape and Apple's iron-fisted control of the iOS App Store. But recent court filings in that case have also given the public a rare glimpse into just how much money Epic is throwing at the Epic Games Store [(EGS)] as it struggles to make a dent in the PC marketplace.
The raw numbers, as reported in a "Proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law" document Apple filed last week, show massive incurred and projected losses for Epic's game download hub, which launched in late 2018. Documents and testimony from Epic itself show a $181 million loss for the store in 2019 and projected losses of $273 million in 2020 and $139 million in 2021.
[...] Add it all up, and Epic ended up paying a whopping $444 million in minimum guarantees in 2020, according to Apple's court filing (though that number could theoretically include future exclusives or free game deals). By contrast, Epic announced last year that players spent only $265 million on all third-party Epic Game Store games combined in 2020. In court documents, Epic also said it has paid out a total of over $700 million to third-party EGS developers so far. That suggests Epic has earned just $95 million through its standard 12 percent EGS revenue share.
[...] But it's also a gamble Epic Games is perfectly equipped to shoulder, for the time being. That's largely because of Fortnite, a game that was still reportedly making $400 million in revenue per month as of last April, nearly three years after its launch. Epic's willingness to take risks is also due to the Unreal Engine, which brings in a 5 percent royalty on sales from dozens of blockbuster games ranging from Yoshi's Crafted World to Mortal Kombat 11.
(Score: 1) by melyan on Thursday April 15, @03:06AM (3 children)
I bought Hades for it on Mac. ...something about your mom, ego, and the singularity...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @03:12AM (2 children)
No Linux, no sale. I'll use Steam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @03:16AM (1 child)
gog.com
Generally DRM free, and you can actually download the installers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @03:17AM
Is your mom DRM free?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @03:47AM (1 child)
How do you lose that much money with a virtual store that doesn't have to manage inventory?
Maybe they should also consider a 30% cut, like Apple.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @04:05AM
The free giveaways were to combat the market leader Steam, which took 30% at the time and now takes 20-25% from games that reach higher revenue tiers.
Taking only 12% and paying for free games can continue to work as long as Fortnite keeps printing billions for Epic. That's a free-to-play game, but children beg their parents or steal the credit card to get premium skins and emotes. Welcome to the digital economy.