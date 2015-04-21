Striking footage, leaked to a documentary filmmaker named Jeremy Corbell, appears to show unidentified objects swarming above a US Navy warship — and the Pentagon says the videos are authentic.

"I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel," Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told Futurism.

The short clip, seemingly shot with some form of night vision equipment, appears to show objects that are triangular or pyramidal in shape hovering high over the deck of a Navy destroyer.

"This was taken on deployment from the USS Russell," Corbell told Mystery Wire earlier this week. "It shows what they described as vehicles. And they made a great distinction. They made sure in this classified briefing, they made a great distinction that this is not something that we own either a black project, this is not something of a foreign military, that these were behaving in ways that we did not expect. And that they were you know shaped non aerodynamically. Like pyramids, these are flying pyramids!"