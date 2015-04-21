Pentagon Confirms That Leaked Video Is Part of UFO Investigation
Striking footage, leaked to a documentary filmmaker named Jeremy Corbell, appears to show unidentified objects swarming above a US Navy warship — and the Pentagon says the videos are authentic.
"I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel," Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told Futurism.
The short clip, seemingly shot with some form of night vision equipment, appears to show objects that are triangular or pyramidal in shape hovering high over the deck of a Navy destroyer.
"This was taken on deployment from the USS Russell," Corbell told Mystery Wire earlier this week. "It shows what they described as vehicles. And they made a great distinction. They made sure in this classified briefing, they made a great distinction that this is not something that we own either a black project, this is not something of a foreign military, that these were behaving in ways that we did not expect. And that they were you know shaped non aerodynamically. Like pyramids, these are flying pyramids!"
But while the Pentagon corroborates the authenticity of the imagery, the US Department of Defense (DOD) hasn't clarified anything further than that, remaining tight-lipped about what, if anything, their investigations of these strange objects might have upturned.
[...] While there are still many questions about these strange unidentified phenomena, the newly leaked information does at least provide more evidence that the DOD continues to investigate and treat UAPs as a serious subject.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday April 15, @01:02PM (1 child)
To me, the triangle looks more like a a reflection of a bright, flashing light. There is zero info as to what, exactly we are looking through, but I'll bet they're filming through a window or a cockpit, which is reflecting a flashing control indicator.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 15, @01:11PM
I realize that the sightings are relatively near populated areas because we primarily operate relatively near populated areas, but I would find the cluster of 3 more credible if one of them was oh, say, in the vicinity of Pitcairn or somewhere like that with relatively controlled possibilities of what people could be doing in the area.
Past footage released of a Mach 7 bogey off Jacksonville certainly appeared more than likely to be an equipment glitch rather than a genuine sighting.
Release of that kind of glitch footage can help to train field personnel about how to recognize glitches and not hit the "hypersonic Russian nuke" panic button too quickly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @01:05PM
