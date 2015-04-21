from the how-well-do-they-attract-lightning? dept.
Agromining: Farming of metal-extracting trees and plants could replace mining:
University of Queensland plant specialist Dr Antony van der Ent calls it "agromining" but it's also known by the term "phytomining".
In his chemical analysis laboratory in suburban Brisbane he's doing tests on perhaps the most well-known hyperaccumulator of them all - the Macadamia tree.
Its leaves and sap - but not the nut - are rich in manganese.
[...] "We have found [hyperaccumulating plants] in Southeast Asia, as well as New Caledonia, and in Cuba and Brazil," Dr van der Ent says.
He estimated that of the 300,000 known plant species on Earth, only about 700 had hyperaccumulating properties.
Of those, about two-thirds fed exclusively on nickel, including three species in New Caledonia where the concentration of nickel in their sap was around 25 percent.
Cuttings from these woody plants can be dried and incinerated into ash. That ash is known as "bio-ore".
"It's extremely high-grade ore, which can then be processed using standard hydrometallurgical techniques," Dr van der Ent says.
[...] "Where you've had strip mining for nickel, which is a common practice in tropical regions, you could integrate the metal farming as part of the progress of rehabilitation," he says.
"Typically rehabilitation costs money, and this is a strategy where you could actually offset some of those costs as part of the rehabilitation program."
Professor Baker says agromining could provide a source of income for people living subsistence lifestyles in developing countries.
[...] Many people in developing countries, [Dr van der Ent] says, are deficient in zinc and selenium, both of which are essential for good health.
"We could actually use zinc and selenium hyperaccumulator plants to produce biomass that is enriched in these elements," Dr van der Ent says.
This biomass, he says, could be turned into a supplement for people to consume, or could be used in a process called biofortification to increase the concentration of zinc or selenium in staple crops.
[...] The soil in large parts of central Australia is rich in selenium, and the plants that grow there have shown themselves to be extremely efficient hyperaccumulators.
So, the future of farming could be as much about harvesting metal as raising cattle and growing grain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @11:40PM (2 children)
Could this be used for contaminated sites?
What would it do for carbon sequestration?
Could we adapt plants to address different minerals?
How well does this play with integrated forestry approaches?
Could we safely intercrop?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @11:44PM
Probably only for contaminated sites. If a plant has evolved to use something like nickel to the point it's 25% of the sap, it probably isn't going to do very well in an area it can't achieve high nickel concentration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 15, @11:49PM
》 What would it do for carbon sequestration?
Yeah, let's use trees for carbon sequestration.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday April 15, @11:47PM
Life has evolved all sorts of unique chemical mechanisms.
Nature is showing us literal gold mines... If we can learn enough to examine how nickel is accumulated and retarget it to gold. What are the necessary biological precesses that do this? How do we code for this in DNA? Can we code this into algae? Looks to me like a great way to clean up toxic metal spills.
This is why I cringe at species extinction. One never knows what anything can do until thoroughly studied. At this time, we are just beginning to develop the tools needed to study them.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]