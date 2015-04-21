from the how-ever-will-they-keep-it-clean? dept.
The whitest paint is here—and it's the coolest. Literally.:
"If you were to use this paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet, we estimate that you could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. That's more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses," said Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering.
The researchers believe that this white may be the closest equivalent of the blackest black, "Vantablack," which absorbs up to 99.9% of visible light. The new whitest paint formulation reflects up to 98.1% of sunlight—compared with the 95.5% of sunlight reflected by the researchers' previous ultra-white paint—and sends infrared heat away from a surface at the same time.
[...] Two features give the paint its extreme whiteness. One is the paint's very high concentration of a chemical compound called barium sulfate which is also used to make photo paper and cosmetics white.
"We looked at various commercial products, basically anything that's white," said Xiangyu Li, a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who worked on this project as a Purdue Ph.D. student in Ruan's lab. "We found that using barium sulfate, you can theoretically make things really, really reflective, which means that they're really, really white."
The second feature is that the barium sulfate particles are all different sizes in the paint. How much each particle scatters light depends on its size, so a wider range of particle sizes allows the paint to scatter more of the light spectrum from the sun.
[...] The paint's whiteness also means that the paint is the coolest on record. Using high-accuracy temperature reading equipment called thermocouples, the researchers demonstrated outdoors that the paint can keep surfaces 19 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than their ambient surroundings at night. It can also cool surfaces 8 degrees Fahrenheit below their surroundings under strong sunlight during noon hours.
[...] The researchers showed in their study that like commercial paint, their barium sulfate-based paint can potentially handle outdoor conditions. The technique that the researchers used to create the paint also is compatible with the commercial paint fabrication process.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 16, @01:59AM (2 children)
That's a new word for the author or something? Thermocouple is the new quantum for him?
Thermocouples are everywhere today. And, not all are equal. I've pulled brand new ones out of their boxes/bags and determined very quickly that they are defective. Maybe he is just trying to imply that the best quality thermocouples were used, with very strict quality control. Somehow, I didn't quite get that impression.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Acabatag on Friday April 16, @02:17AM
Last place I worked, they used pretty crappy thermocouples. There was a crimping tool and they would just crimp this end on a pair of the wires. A better thermocouple has the two metal wires welded. But the crimp method works and lets you deploy thermocouples from a spool of wire pairs.
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Friday April 16, @02:41AM
You got that right. The word is even used in multiple trades, meaning the same thing without, well, meaning the same thing.
I've used many, many thermocouples in process control. J-type and K-type [wikipedia.org], mostly, but there are quite a few others in varying rarity and price, depending on where and why you're trying to measure temperature, what the expected range is, whether it's exposed to a corrosive material, and so on.
And then there are the HVAC guys, who'll talk all day about thermocouples [wikipedia.org] while meaning something... almost but not-quite totally different. Same basic principle of operation, but ask them what the effective measurement range is or what two metals are utilized, and you'll get a blank look. To most of them, it's a make-the-damn-thing-work-or-not widget, nothing more.
The man's not wrong though, a thermocouple is one of the most-accurate temperature measuring devices available. An RTD is more 'accurate' [omega.ca], but which is best really depends on the process and what other variables may come in to play.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday April 16, @02:17AM (7 children)
Or maybe it would just consist of photvoltaic cells that were created magically, without the need for power plants and mines.
Either way, I'm pretty sure it doesn't exist. That's why we call it 'ideal.'
If it actually existed, it wouldn't be 'ideal,' just optimal.
Maybe?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday April 16, @02:20AM (2 children)
What if we just planted grass or moss or something on the roof? Wouldn't that regulate temperature pretty well?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday April 16, @02:34AM
Now do it in Nevada. Or the Australian outback. Or...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday April 16, @02:40AM
Unfortunately if you just plant grass or moss or something on the roof, what you get quite quickly is a bunch of dead grass or moss or something on your roof.
In most climates, for most roof compositions, at least.
But yeah, planning something like that in ahead of time, and planning it out a bit better than 'just do it' is probably the best way to go. If you want grass on the roof, you need earth on the roof, you need water on the roof, you need extra support, you need extra-water-resistant support, you need even more regular maintenance, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @02:40AM (1 child)
Or, you know, you could paint the roof one color and have movable shades that are the other color. Exercise for the reader--which is more effective, white paint with black shades covering when heat gain is desired, or, black paint with white shades covering?
We have a black rubber roof (excellent material for flat and low pitch roofs). I'd be interested in shades painted in this new white that could be pulled over parts of the roof (with small motor).
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 16, @02:50AM
Pretty good idea. It's basically just a large garage door or awning. I'm too lazy to do a few minutes of googling right now, but someone must have done this.
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Friday April 16, @02:43AM (1 child)
If the paint on the outside of my house makes a significant difference to the interior temperature, then the six-to-eight inches of insulation in my exterior walls and roof isn't doing it's job.
- D
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday April 16, @02:48AM
It's not always exactly what you'd like it to do.
If you had a cool night and strong sunshine in the morning, for example, you'd like it to transmit the heat.
It will obstruct it instead.
On the bright side, it also obstructed loss of heat through the night before. I'm not saying it's not good to have insulation.
But *ideal* insulation would disappear when it's not useful, then magically reappear later when it can be useful again. *Real* insulation just doesn't do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @02:20AM (1 child)
"Be less white!" But white is "COOL!" White is the next Black Lives Matter. 9Degs less white!
Ok. Enough of that.
Some good use of it. Paint it on the back of solar panels to reflect the light back to the solar cell. Do we have two sided solar cells yet. I know there are semi-transparent cells. Maybe the way the particles are many sizes can be used on solar cell crystals. Cells that convert light of all wavelengths is a game changer. LEDs were crap until they added doppants and phosphors. Need that in solar cells.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @02:33AM
There are also fully-transparent (invisible) solar cells.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Friday April 16, @02:32AM (1 child)
How does this white surface stay clean?
It may not keep its reflectivity for long.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 16, @02:46AM
For sure, clean average white paint is more reflective than this super-white when it's coated in soot, mold, leaves, etc.
At least solar panels are usually tilted up so they can get washed down - you want a cool roof? Give it a layer of solar panels to shade it.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday April 16, @02:39AM (2 children)
Stunning as it is, MIT has added another 9.
https://www.dezeen.com/2019/09/24/blackest-black-mit-material-news-vantablack/ [dezeen.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 16, @02:43AM
I hope that Anish Kapoor is prevented from flat-out owning this pigment, at the very least.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 16, @02:48AM
Cool - now, when can I buy it in a spray can?
