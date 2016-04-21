Google's FLoC is a Terrible Idea
The third-party cookie is dying, and Google is trying to create its replacement.
No one should mourn the death of the cookie as we know it. For more than two decades, the third-party cookie has been the lynchpin in a shadowy, seedy, multi-billion dollar advertising-surveillance industry on the Web; phasing out tracking cookies and other persistent third-party identifiers is long overdue. However, as the foundations shift beneath the advertising industry, its biggest players are determined to land on their feet.
Google is leading the charge to replace third-party cookies with a new suite of technologies to target ads on the Web. And some of its proposals show that it hasn't learned the right lessons from the ongoing backlash to the surveillance business model. This post will focus on one of those proposals, Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), which is perhaps the most ambitious—and potentially the most harmful.
[...] We stand at a fork in the road. Behind us is the era of the third-party cookie, perhaps the Web's biggest mistake. Ahead of us are two possible futures.
In one, users get to decide what information to share with each site they choose to interact with. No one needs to worry that their past browsing will be held against them—or leveraged to manipulate them—when they next open a tab.
In the other, each user's behavior follows them from site to site as a label, inscrutable at a glance but rich with meaning to those in the know. Their recent history, distilled into a few bits, is "democratized" and shared with dozens of nameless actors that take part in the service of each web page. Users begin every interaction with a confession: here's what I've been up to this week, please treat me accordingly.
Users and advocates must reject FLoC and other misguided attempts to reinvent behavioral targeting. We implore Google to abandon FLoC and redirect its effort towards building a truly user-friendly Web.
[...] FLoC is part of a suite intended to bring targeted ads into a privacy-preserving future. But the core design involves sharing new information with advertisers. Unsurprisingly, this also creates new privacy risks.
- Fingerprinting
- Cross-context exposure
[...] We emphatically reject the future of FLoC. That is not the world we want, nor the one users deserve. Google needs to learn the correct lessons from the era of third-party tracking and design its browser to work for users, not for advertisers.
DuckDuckGo Can Now Block the Google Chrome Tracking Method, FLoC
DuckDuckGo can now block the Google Chrome tracking method, FLoC:
In an attempt to better track users and predict their search habits, Google Chrome has developed FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts). FLoC provides visibility into user data to any website that desires this information.
In fact, FLoC places each user in an ID group to help websites recognize and target individuals. In response, the alternative search engine DuckDuckGo has come out with an extension for Chrome that can block FLoC tracking. Furthermore, users now have the option of using either the DuckDuckGo application or extension to entirely opt out of FLoC monitoring.
[...] Basically, FLoC is the search tracking response to the decision of many browser vendors to cease the use of third-party cookies due to concerns over user privacy. Luckily, at least at this time, no other browser vendor aside from Google Chrome has shown intent to use FLoC. Other search engine options might include Mozilla FireFox or Safari.
In terms of the new DuckDuckGo Chrome extension, this add-on automatically blocks FLoC activity on any website in order to enhance user privacy. Best of all, this extension can even auto-update, ensuring the user remains secure while browsing. Just to stay up to date, though, users should periodically check which version of the extension they currently have installed.
In the meantime, for users who choose to still use Chrome, they can help safeguard their privacy by disabling Ad Personalization in Google Ad Settings, disable Web & App Activity or Include Chrome history and activity from sites, apps and devices that use Google services; and remain logged out of your Google account in order to avoid syncing data history with Chrome if not using a sync passphrase.
Brave Reveals Why It is Disabling Google's FLoC in the Browser - gHacks Tech News
Brave reveals why it is disabling Google's FLoC in the browser - gHacks Tech News:
When Google announced FLoC, an attempt to replace interest-based advertising that is based on cookies with something else, it was clear from the get-go that Google's plans would fine(sic) heavy opposition. The Electronic Frontier Foundation published an article criticizing Google's take on the next generation of interest-based advertising, and DuckDuckGo updated its browser extension to block FLoC outright.
Several browser makers confirmed already that they won't support FLoC in their browsers, even if Chromium-based, because they believe it is a bad idea for user privacy.
Brave, maker of Brave browser, published a new post on the official company blog in which the company reveals why Brave browser won't support FLoC. The arguments are not new, but they may help understand why everyone, besides Google and other advertising companies, think that FLoC is bad for privacy.
Brave focuses on three aspects of FLoC that it believes make the Web head in the wrong direction:
- Sites are informed about browsing habits, even if users never visited them[...]
- FLoC adds a strong identifier for fingerprinting[...]
- Google should not be the one determining what is sensitive and what is not[...]
[...] Brave removed FLoC in the Nightly versions of the browser for Android and the desktop, and will remove FLoC code from all Brave releases this week.
