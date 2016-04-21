In an email sent to Amazon customers this week, as seen by BleepingComputer, the company states that effective April 30th, 2021, the Mozilla Firefox app on Fire TV will no longer be supported.

Although the Firefox app will not be removed from customers' Fire TV sticks or apps, it will cease to receive security or general updates, according to Amazon.

[...] Mozilla has told BleepingComputer that the decision to end support for Firefox on Fire TV is Mozilla's given the shift in people's preferences towards web browsers:

"As of April 30, 2021, we will end support for Firefox for Fire TV and Firefox For Echo Show."

"In 2017, we recognized a void in the market, and a need from consumers to continue to access the content they wanted on Amazon's Fire TV."

"By being nimble and working quickly, we met that demand with our browser, Firefox for Fire TV and later, Echo Show."

"Now, consumers have more options for accessing content on these devices. So, we decided to shift our focus and resources to building new experiences that bring value to people's lives and continue to offer people alternative choices in the market," a Mozilla spokesperson told BleepingComputer.

[...] BleepingComputer has reached out to Amazon for comment and we are awaiting their response.