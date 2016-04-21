Submitted via IRC for c0lo
French lawmakers voted late on Saturday to abolish domestic flights on routes than[sic] can be covered by train in under two-and-a-half hours, as the government seeks to lower carbon emissions even as the air travel industry reels from the global pandemic.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/french-lawmakers-approve-ban-short-domestic-flights-2021-04-11/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:21PM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:30PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:35PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:37PM
This appears to reduce emissions because airplanes burn fuel, but trains are electric[1]. The electricity comes from nuclear energy,[2] which does not emit carbon dioxide.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Railway_map_of_France_-_2020_-_en_-_small.svg [wikipedia.org]
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Electricity_in_France.svg [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:40PM
How will I be able to pick up my Camembert cheese from Normandy in time for the visit from the Marquis this evening?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:42PM
What if I live near my local airport (outside my nearest city) and want to travel to somewhere very near the other airport? In other words, I only walk on either end of my trip, with a short flight in between?
If this goes through, now I'll have to take a cab/uber/bus/metro into the nearest city to a rail station, then the train and finally the reverse at the other end. Is the train so good that this multi-mode (and slow) routing results in lower carbon emissions?