French Lawmakers Approve a Ban on Short Domestic Flights

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for c0lo

French lawmakers voted late on Saturday to abolish domestic flights on routes than[sic] can be covered by train in under two-and-a-half hours, as the government seeks to lower carbon emissions even as the air travel industry reels from the global pandemic.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/french-lawmakers-approve-ban-short-domestic-flights-2021-04-11/

    This appears to reduce emissions because airplanes burn fuel, but trains are electric[1]. The electricity comes from nuclear energy,[2] which does not emit carbon dioxide.

    [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Railway_map_of_France_-_2020_-_en_-_small.svg [wikipedia.org]
    [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Electricity_in_France.svg [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:40PM (#1138477)

    How will I be able to pick up my Camembert cheese from Normandy in time for the visit from the Marquis this evening?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @07:42PM (#1138478)

    What if I live near my local airport (outside my nearest city) and want to travel to somewhere very near the other airport? In other words, I only walk on either end of my trip, with a short flight in between?

    If this goes through, now I'll have to take a cab/uber/bus/metro into the nearest city to a rail station, then the train and finally the reverse at the other end. Is the train so good that this multi-mode (and slow) routing results in lower carbon emissions?

