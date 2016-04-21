from the can-you-catch-me-now? dept.
Reading further involves some spoilers. Proceed at your own risk!
(If you are unfamiliar with Death Note, see Wikipedia or Rules of the Death Note. as well as Light Yagami.)
Synopsis: The submission references a work of manga and assesses using deanonymization to identify the protagonist.
https://www.gwern.net/Death-Note-Anonymity
Applied Computer Science: On Murder Considered as STEM Field; using information theory to quantify the magnitude of Light Yagami's mistakes in Death Note and considering fixes
In the manga Death Note, the protagonist Light Yagami is given the supernatural weapon "Death Note" which can kill anyone on demand, and begins using it to reshape the world. The genius detective L attempts to track him down with analysis and trickery, and ultimately succeeds. Death Note is almost a thought-experiment-given the perfect murder weapon, how can you screw up anyway? I consider the various steps of L's process from the perspective of computer security, cryptography, and information theory, to quantify Light's initial anonymity and how L gradually de-anonymizes him, and consider which mistake was the largest.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 17, @07:20AM
I think the story contains modern sleuthing skills (with technology involved) with fantasy elements, along with the methodology of correlations being used for deanonymization, so does that count as modern-day science fiction with "algorithmic" or mathematical logic elements? If so, it sounds like news for nerds if there's strong attention to realism of the logical analysis element.
I'd like to have the quote in the summary spoiler-protected anyway, though.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Saturday April 17, @07:24AM (1 child)
There's a definite tech angle to the analysis, which is enough to justify accepting the submission.
I ran through a similar, although less rigorous analysis while watching the episodic anime.
Of course, I'm also someone who was working through the ecology of wherever the creatures came from in "Alien" while watching the movie and having not seen the graphic series. Consider what kinds of creatures on Earth have bad taste/poison as defense: prey. What kind of predators would the "Alien" creatures have evolved their defenses against?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 17, @07:45AM
Which of the aliens, during which part of their life cycle, had poisons? I thought it was acid (which humans have in their stomachs). As to what kind, wouldn't defenses like that work against any kind of, um, Predator [imdb.com]?
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday April 17, @07:33AM
If Soylent becomes "too much anime detective story analysis", we'll let you know.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday April 17, @07:44AM
The first episodes were fantastic, and then they added way too many subplots, death note rules, nonsensical twists and side characters to keep the thing going and I got bored.
I'm glad it's being used to do something interesting though. Maybe I watch a few of the first episodes again thanks to this SN story.