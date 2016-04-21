[Editor's Note. Once in a while we get a story submission that, well, we're not sure if we should run it or not. In most instances, the decision is clear-cut, we make the decision, proceed as seems appropriate, and then go on with the next thing. I could argue this story from a number of perspectives for BOTH "aye" and "nay". So, with the weekend upon us, I decided to run it and also solicit feedback from the community; please voice your preference in the comments. Should another story like this one appear as a story submission, would you like us to Decline it, Accept it, or Don't Care either way? --martyb]

Reading further involves some spoilers. Proceed at your own risk!

(If you are unfamiliar with Death Note, see Wikipedia or Rules of the Death Note.⁠ as well as Light Yagami.)

