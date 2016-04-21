from the SLS=?SpaceX-Launch-Systtem dept.
SpaceX's Starship to return humanity to the Moon in stunning NASA decision:
In one of the biggest NASA contracting surprises in years, the space agency has chosen SpaceX – and only SpaceX – to return humans to the surface of the Moon with its next-generation Starship rocket.
The Washington Post's Christian Davenport broke the news a few hours before NASA's scheduled announcement and teleconference, revealing that SpaceX beat out Dynetics and a Blue Origin-led "National Team" for a sole-source contract to build, launch, and land a custom version of Starship on the Moon for $2.89 billion. If that uncrewed testing is successful, SpaceX and Starship will be tasked with landing the first astronauts on the Moon in half a century [in as early as the] mid-2020s.
NASA was expected to pick two landers.
Also at NASA, Ars Technica, CNBC, and The Verge.
See also: NASA delays starting contract with SpaceX for Gateway cargo services
Previously: NASA Selects SpaceX, Dynetics, and Blue Origin to Develop Manned Lunar Landers
NASA Will Soon Choose One of These 3 Landers to Go Back to the Moon
NASA Names Companies to Develop Human Landers for Artemis Moon Missions
NASA has selected three U.S. companies to design and develop human landing systems (HLS) for the agency's Artemis program, one of which will land the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024. NASA is on track for sustainable human exploration of the Moon for the first time in history.
The human landing system awards under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-2) Appendix H Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) are firm-fixed price, milestone-based contracts. The total combined value for all awarded contracts is $967 million for the 10-month base period.
The following companies were selected to design and build human landing systems:
- Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, is developing the Integrated Lander Vehicle (ILV) – a three-stage lander to be launched on its own New Glenn Rocket System and ULA Vulcan launch system.
- Dynetics (a Leidos company) of Huntsville, Alabama, is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System (DHLS) – a single structure providing the ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system.
- SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, is developing the Starship – a fully integrated lander that will use the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket.
"With these contract awards, America is moving forward with the final step needed to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024, including the incredible moment when we will see the first woman set foot on the lunar surface," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program."
Announcement video (2m14s).
Also at NASASpaceFlight, Space News, BBC, NYT, Ars Technica, cnet, and The Guardian.
NASA Will Soon Choose One of These 3 Landers to Go Back to the Moon:
America's going back to the moon. It's been over 50 years since the Apollo missions, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the moon in 1969. Both NASA and the current administration have decided it's high time people walked on the moon again—this time, importantly, those people won't just be men.
[...] In April 2020, the agency awarded a total of $967 million in contracts to three different private companies, giving them less than a year to come up with a lander design. Now the time has almost come to pick one of those three. Here are the contenders.
Blue Origin [...] The vertical crew cabin would require astronauts to descend to the moon's surface on a long ladder, which could be seen as an advantage because the crew is safer being high up.
Dynetics [...] Dynetics' is a single module with thrusters and propellant tanks on either side. It's specifically designed to be reusable for repeated exploration of the moon, and it's the only one of the three contenders with a horizontal crew cabin. [...]
SpaceX [...] the biggest and flashiest lunar lander. It's so tall, in fact, that astronauts would use an elevator to get from the crew cabin down to the moon's surface.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:01PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:17PM (2 children)
Dynetics' lander was actually the 'common sense' option for an excursion vehicle, but Starship is what they will need for their moon base project. I suppose that if they can only pick one then Starship gets them their base and they can come back to the exploration vehicle again later. The big news is that there is hope that Nelson will put science ahead of politics, which is what NASA really needs right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:29PM
Huh? You mean Biden isn't doing that Outreach to Muslims through NASA? I'd think that's pretty important with all those Muslims in the Martian deserts!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:49PM
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/option-a-source-selection-statement-final.pdf [nasa.gov]
When the mission itself is political, how do you put science ahead of politics? As stated, the mission is to put a woman and a black person on the moon. Ideally, they'll have a gaggle of black women ready to crew the mission, and just leave Whitey out of the picture, along with all those toxic males.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:12PM (2 children)
I really don't know what to say to this one. Just trying to take it in. I was honestly expecting the Blue Origin/Lockheed Martin entrant to win the contract, and for all the wrong reasons. I'm sad that Dynetics was dropped, I really liked their concept, but the Starship entry will probably be ready first and is what NASA will need if they are serious about building a moon base. It also presupposes an operational Starship which means SLS is going to have a hard time justifying itself going forward. Between this and Starliner's troubles, Boeing's poor performance over the last decade is starting to come back and bite them.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 16, @10:16PM (1 child)
From Ars:
Oldspace gets their bone... for now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 16, @10:28PM
Let them have their bone. Between sticker shock and low availability SLS will dig its own grave. That is inevitable. What matters is having a better alternative ready to go when that day comes.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 16, @10:34PM
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/option-a-source-selection-statement-final.pdf [nasa.gov]
