HTTPS Everywhere Now Uses DuckDuckGo's Smarter Encryption:
Over the last few months the HTTPS Everywhere project has been deciding what to do with the new landscape of HTTPS in major browsers. Encrypted web traffic has increased in the last few years and major browsers have made strides in seeing that HTTPS becomes the default. This project has shepherded a decade of encrypted web traffic and we look onward to setting our efforts protecting people when new developments occur in the future. That said we'd like to announce that we have partnered with the DuckDuckGo team to utilize their Smarter Encryption rulesets into the HTTPS Everywhere web extension.
More info on DuckDuckGo's Smarter Encryption here: https://spreadprivacy.com/duckduckgo-smarter-encryption/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 18, @09:07PM
Contains zero content. Worse than if you just left a link with no text.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 18, @09:25PM
DuckDuckGo is Jew-run and with ties to intelligence. It's pretty much Google with slightly less censorship and a radio ad campaign, though I use it for convenience because I'm not up to no good.
What's left? Maybe Startpage, or something like Searx, or Yandex if living outside the Russkie sphere of influence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 18, @09:31PM
Is that the one with the backdoor for security agencies and other trusted partners? Would make sense with DDG's TLA buddies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 18, @09:51PM
Encryption is not the point of DuckDuckGo. Most people aren't looking for something bizarre, they mainly don't want Big-G to use everything you type to flesh-out their dossier on you.
I see you're searching for flesh and Big-G and French-sounding words, we recommend...