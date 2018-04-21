Over the last few months the HTTPS Everywhere project has been deciding what to do with the new landscape of HTTPS in major browsers. Encrypted web traffic has increased in the last few years and major browsers have made strides in seeing that HTTPS becomes the default. This project has shepherded a decade of encrypted web traffic and we look onward to setting our efforts protecting people when new developments occur in the future. That said we'd like to announce that we have partnered with the DuckDuckGo team to utilize their Smarter Encryption rulesets into the HTTPS Everywhere web extension.

More info on DuckDuckGo's Smarter Encryption here: https://spreadprivacy.com/duckduckgo-smarter-encryption/