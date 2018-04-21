If we're patient, the FDA-authorized vaccines are all excellent at preventing disease (though Johnson and Johnson may have some safety concerns. That's still TBD. Stay tuned).

"The efficacy of these vaccines is outstanding, but that's not realized until two weeks after the vaccination," said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Why two weeks? "When you get vaccinated, your immune system gets a to-do list," explained Mark Cameron, an immunologist at Case Western Reserve University who previously helped contain the outbreak of another deadly coronavirus, SARS, in 2003. What does the immune system need to do with the vaccine?

(All three FDA-authorized vaccines don't contain the actual virus, but genetic code showing our cells how to create just a small, specific part of the virus. Specifically, our cells make the virus' spike protein, which is designed to bind to, and ultimately infect, our cells.)