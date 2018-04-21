from the How-much-is-that-doge-in-the-window? dept.
Dogecoin has risen 400 percent in the last week because why not:
Understanding the value of cryptocurrencies is never easy, and it's especially hard for Dogecoin, which was created as a joke. Dogecoin isn't known for any particular technology innovations and doesn't seem to have many practical applications.
What Dogecoin does have going for it, however, is memorable branding and an enthusiastic community of fans. And in 2021, that counts for a lot.
[...] Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have also played an important role in Dogecoin's ascendancy. Musk has periodically tweeted about the cryptocurrency, and those tweets are frequently followed by rallies in Dogecoin's price. Late on Wednesday night, Musk tweeted out this image:[*]
[...] Dogecoin's price tripled over the next 36 hours.
[...] People are trading Dogecoin because it's fun to trade and because they think they might make money from it. The rising price is a sign that a lot of people have decided it would be fun to speculate in Dogecoin.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Cyrix6x86 on Monday April 19, @05:03AM
People are speculating Dogecoin because they got free paychecks from the government, and the prospect of suddenly striking it rich on a meme is more realistic to them than paying down outstanding debt and using the proven Boglehead approach which values time in the market over timing the market.
A 35 year old with $500 bucks of total asssets to their name isn't going to suddenly embrace the lifestyle changes required to pull themselves out of poverty. Not at this point in life. That person likely knows the limits of their impulse control and ability to save. Winning the lottery or getting struck by lightning is more likely to happen to them, whether or not they care to admit it.
It shouldn't be lost on people that the rise of RobinHood and the most recent influx of "day traders" coincided with free checks from the government combined with a temporary inability to throw away said money at the casinos or on sports betting (both shut down due to COVID, for a time). Meme stocks and crypto speculation is the result, and quite frankly, requires less effort anymore. The new investor can throw their stimulus money at a meme right from the comfort of their own toilet, once they're done masturbating to the plus sized girls that have come to define our generation. Once you've wiped your ass, you can go brag on Facebook about the 500% daily upticks you are seeing with your "method," disregarding the fact that the net result of weeks of labor has resulted in a total swing of $75.
The expected consequence of this aggregate behavior, combined with the unacknowledged inflationary result that has already started is going to be painful to realize.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 19, @05:29AM (1 child)
When I calculated the circumpherence of the Earth, many bet on the figure being higher, and thought that by so bidding, they could change the facts of the matter. Turns out they were wrong. Such is it always with speculative bubbles, whether of tulips or of Pets.com, ultimately the actual value of the facts on the ground weigh down the speculation, and suckers loose money. Gonna happen here, soon. Trust me.
(Score: 2) by Eratosthenes on Monday April 19, @05:35AM
Oh, sorry, that was me, Eratosthenes, accidently posting as an AC, so that Hemo might pick me up, and increase the price of DogeCoin. Because it makes no sense not to!
