Founder of Adobe and Developer of PDFs Dies at Age 81

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 19, @06:51AM
from the RIP dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Founder of Adobe and developer of PDFs dies at age 81:

Charles "Chuck" Geschke — the co-founder of the major software company Adobe Inc. who helped develop Portable Document Format technology, or PDFs — died at age 81.

Geschke, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, died Friday, the company said.

"This is a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to the company's employees.

"As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionized how people create and communicate," Narayen said. "Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday April 19, @07:29AM

    by canopic jug (3949) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 19, @07:29AM (#1139303) Journal

    PDF is certainly an ubiquitous programming language. However, we'd be far better off with some descriptive format that was markup and rendering only which does not have so many offensive capabilities.

