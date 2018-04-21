from the who-searches-the-searchers? dept.
The wikipedia entry describes MetaGer as follows:
MetaGer is a metasearch engine focused on protecting users' privacy. Based in Germany, and hosted as a cooperation between the German NGO 'SUMA-EV - Association for Free Access to Knowledge' and the University of Hannover, the system is built on 24 small-scale web crawlers under MetaGer's own control. In September 2013, MetaGer launched MetaGer.net, an English-language version of their search engine.
According to Wikipedia, "A metasearch engine (or search aggregator) is an online Information retrieval tool that uses the data of a web search engine to produce its own results. Metasearch engines take input from a user and immediately query search engines for results. Sufficient data is gathered, ranked, and presented to the users."
Apparently MetaGer has been available for some time. "Since the 29th of August 2013 an English version of MetaGer is available. MetaGer's source code was released on Gitlab at the 16th of August 2016.
According to the submitter,
[1] MetaGer works with Tor:
http://metagerv65pwclop2rsfzg4jwowpavpwd6grhhlvdgsswvo6ii4akgyd.onion/en
So my fellow Soylentils, have you heard of MetaGer before? Have you used it? Are the results usable? Inquiring minds would like to know!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 19, @01:08PM
well this is cool.
however i have a suggestion (and it's not cheap):
provide a DNServer.
a good way to "seed" your search database is to link it to your own public dns server. send bots to domainnames people try to resolve!
maybe someday a 4 TB ssd can be connected to your dnsmasq instance (recursive) at home and you get your own search database at home?
(Score: 2) by number11 on Monday April 19, @01:30PM
.net doesn't work, .org does
They say they "combine the results of multiple search engines", but I only see three, bing, scopia, and onenewspage. I guess it's a little broader than DDG (which I think only uses bing), but (from my location in the US) DDG is faster. It's good to see another privacy-respecting site, but I'll stick with DDG for now.