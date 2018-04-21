The wikipedia entry describes MetaGer as follows:

MetaGer is a metasearch engine focused on protecting users' privacy. Based in Germany, and hosted as a cooperation between the German NGO 'SUMA-EV - Association for Free Access to Knowledge' and the University of Hannover, the system is built on 24 small-scale web crawlers under MetaGer's own control. In September 2013, MetaGer launched MetaGer.net, an English-language version of their search engine.

According to Wikipedia, "A metasearch engine (or search aggregator) is an online Information retrieval tool that uses the data of a web search engine to produce its own results. Metasearch engines take input from a user and immediately query search engines for results. Sufficient data is gathered, ranked, and presented to the users."

Apparently MetaGer has been available for some time. "Since the 29th of August 2013 an English version of MetaGer is available. MetaGer's source code was released on Gitlab at the 16th of August 2016.

[1] MetaGer works with Tor:

http://metagerv65pwclop2rsfzg4jwowpavpwd6grhhlvdgsswvo6ii4akgyd.onion/en

So my fellow Soylentils, have you heard of MetaGer before? Have you used it? Are the results usable? Inquiring minds would like to know!