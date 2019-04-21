Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project in 2025 and notify its foreign partners of the decision, state media cited a senior government official as saying.

The ISS, which was launched in 1998 by the Russian and U.S. space agencies, has been a rare area of cooperation between Moscow and Washington amid sharply deteriorating relations. But the ISS, which has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years, is expected to be retired around 2030.

[...] [In] previously untelevised remarks that aired Sunday on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov disclosed plans to "honestly notify [foreign partners] of our withdrawal from the ISS starting in 2025."

"We need a technical inspection at the station to avoid any risks in the event of an emergency," Borisov's office told the state-run TASS news agency. "We will make a decision based on the results and honestly notify our partners," it added.