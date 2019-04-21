Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK Will Investigate Nvidia's $40 Billion Arm Acquisition Attempt

posted by martyb on Monday April 19, @07:25PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the averting-? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Nvidia's Share Price Dips as UK Goverment Questions $40 Billion Arm Acquisition

The UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport today announced that he is asking the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate the Nvidia-Arm merger because he believes the deal could have national security implications.

CMA has until July 31 to "prepare a report on the competition and national security aspects of the proposed transaction" for the UK Secretary of State. Then it's up to the Secretary to decide if Nvidia's acquisition of Arm will be allowed to proceed.

Also at CNBC and Bloomberg.

Original Submission


«  Billions of T. Rexes Roamed the Earth Over Millions of Years
UK Will Investigate Nvidia's $40 Billion Arm Acquisition Attempt | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 19, @07:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 19, @07:30PM (#1139475)

    Fish and chips may be your national dish, but you are irrelevant when it comes to microchips.

(1)