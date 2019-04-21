I've been experimenting with using FreeBSD to build an IPv6-only laptop.

Everything works, technically speaking; but ...

There are more than a few applications that require IPv4. Doom, for instance. If you plan to run a Doom server you'll need IPv4. I'm sure there are others.

I was intrigued to discover that DDG (DuckDuckGo, the search engine) did not work. Exploring further, I learned that there does not seem to be an IPv6 address for DDG.

I'm just starting my deep dive into learning Everything There Is To Know About IPv6 - I do this by reading the original RFCs, by the way, if you, gentle reader, would care to join me.

It's not clear to me if this is a deficiency in DDG's product ... the next stepping-stone in DDG's evolution ... or, perhaps, recognition of some flaw in IPv6 that makes anonymity impossible, outside of one's local network.

What other applications or websites do you know of that do not work with IPv6?