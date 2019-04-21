I've been experimenting with using FreeBSD to build an IPv6-only laptop.
Everything works, technically speaking; but ...
There are more than a few applications that require IPv4. Doom, for instance. If you plan to run a Doom server you'll need IPv4. I'm sure there are others.
I was intrigued to discover that DDG (DuckDuckGo, the search engine) did not work. Exploring further, I learned that there does not seem to be an IPv6 address for DDG.
I'm just starting my deep dive into learning Everything There Is To Know About IPv6 - I do this by reading the original RFCs, by the way, if you, gentle reader, would care to join me.
It's not clear to me if this is a deficiency in DDG's product ... the next stepping-stone in DDG's evolution ... or, perhaps, recognition of some flaw in IPv6 that makes anonymity impossible, outside of one's local network.
What other applications or websites do you know of that do not work with IPv6?
(Score: 0, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday April 20, @12:39AM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @12:41AM
Everything important works with IPv4.
IPv6 came out just when I entered the industry, and with just a few lucky years more, *if* it ever becomes popular, I'll be retired.
(Score: 1) by js290 on Tuesday April 20, @12:53AM (4 children)
Why engineering types should not be allowed to work on stuff without constraints (usually by a sales team). They'll come up with a Rube Goldbergian IPv6 solution that was effectively solved by PAT & NAT.
I guess the answer to your question is to stick with IPv4, and use dual-stack if you absolutely need IPv6.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday April 20, @12:57AM (2 children)
For a long time, GCC was considered the best compiler. Now it's not. Is that because of woke bullshit that people are attacking GCC as they attack IPV4? Honest question, I don't know shit about programming or technology.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday April 20, @01:49AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @01:46AM
It was a bit too incompatible. In hindsight, the right choices are nearly obvious.
Map a 32-bit IPv4 address to a 128-bit IPv6 address by expanding each octet to 4 octets. For netmasks and broadcast addresses, sign extend, otherwise probably zero-extend.
Continue with the dotted-quad notation, as awful as it is, letting the numbers get bigger because they each have 4x as many bits.
Retain full support for fragmentation. Sorry, yuck, I know... but compatibility requires it.
If the address doesn't require the extra bits, generally send the old format.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday April 20, @01:08AM
That is an interesting experiment to try. I often go after it from the other end, trying older browsers and watch as site after site breaks, usually for no good reason other than to give people more seizures.
But I was under the impression that the current "standard" was still a combination of IPV4 and IPV6, where IPV6 is usually only corporate networks or such rather than home devices.
So far, I don't believe I have run in to any regular internet site that has required me to have IPV6 rather than IPV4. It will happen one day. Probably right after they change the HTTPS encryptions protocols for the billionth time.
That does seem a little odd for someone as large as DDG (how large are they really?).
Also, exactly which "Doom?" The one I am familiar with used Novel IPX :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @01:43AM
IPv6 commonly encodes the MAC address as part of the IP address (for ease of configuration), which could be construed as a privacy leak. I suspect the real issue is DDG just hasn't bothered setting up AAAA records, probably because they're US-centric, and WTF do we care about IPv6? Despite how long IPV6 has been around, NAT/PAT has handled most of the issue it was designed to address, so uptake of it isn't high. Even with the global IPv4 allocations pretty much complete.
Most sites that were set up before IPv4 address scarcity became an issue are likely to still be IPv4 only. Dual-stack or IPv6 is extra configuration, which means extra cost and complexity, so it'll be avoided wherever possible.