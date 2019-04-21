from the stop-digging dept.
Global Covid Cases Hit Weekly Record Despite Vaccinations:
More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 during the past seven days than any other week since the start of the pandemic -- topping 5.2 million globally -- with the worst outbreaks accelerating in many countries that are ill-equipped to deal with them.
The worrisome trend, just days after the world surpassed 3 million deaths, comes as countries are rolling out vaccinations in an effort to get the virus under control. The data from Johns Hopkins University showing a 12% increase in infections from a week earlier casts doubt on the hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight.
The weekly increase surpassed the previous high set in mid-December. While infection rates have largely slowed in the U.S. and U.K., countries in the developing world -- India and Brazil in particular -- are shouldering surging caseloads.
Top 5 countries for vaccination are currently US, China, India, UK, and Brazil.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Tuesday April 20, @08:46AM (1 child)
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by sorokin on Tuesday April 20, @09:13AM
This is very sad. I really hoped they could delay the spread of the disease until vaccination kicks in. Considering their size lots of live could be saved.
Unfortunately the number of cases is growing rapidly now and only 7.7% are vaccinated in India.