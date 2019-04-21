Stories
Global Covid Cases Hit Weekly Record Despite Vaccinations

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 20, @08:07AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Global Covid Cases Hit Weekly Record Despite Vaccinations:

More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 during the past seven days than any other week since the start of the pandemic -- topping 5.2 million globally -- with the worst outbreaks accelerating in many countries that are ill-equipped to deal with them.

The worrisome trend, just days after the world surpassed 3 million deaths, comes as countries are rolling out vaccinations in an effort to get the virus under control. The data from Johns Hopkins University showing a 12% increase in infections from a week earlier casts doubt on the hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

The weekly increase surpassed the previous high set in mid-December. While infection rates have largely slowed in the U.S. and U.K., countries in the developing world -- India and Brazil in particular -- are shouldering surging caseloads.

Top 5 countries for vaccination are currently US, China, India, UK, and Brazil.

  by FatPhil on Tuesday April 20, @08:46AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday April 20, @08:46AM (#1139747) Homepage
    If only because India was a time-bomb whose fuse has only recently been lit. It's still the same disease that managed to tear through the western world, there's very little reason for India to not see an infection rate, and case fatality rate, that the western world is seeing now they have uncontrolled community spread. Vaccines are barely scratching the surface in most places, anyone who thinks they are a global silver bullet right now is just plain naive. So while India's looking at 15M cases presently, I really can't see it not reaching 5 times that by the end of summer, unless they get brutal with lockdowns. And, having nearly a quarter of the world's population, it woulnd't be unexpected for them to also contribute the best part of a million to the death stats.
    by sorokin on Tuesday April 20, @09:13AM

      by sorokin (187) on Tuesday April 20, @09:13AM (#1139752)

      Vaccines are barely scratching the surface in most places, anyone who thinks they are a global silver bullet right now is just plain naive. So while India's looking at 15M cases presently, I really can't see it not reaching 5 times that by the end of summer, unless they get brutal with lockdowns.

      This is very sad. I really hoped they could delay the spread of the disease until vaccination kicks in. Considering their size lots of live could be saved.

      Unfortunately the number of cases is growing rapidly now and only 7.7% are vaccinated in India.

