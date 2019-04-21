from the Edvard-Munch dept.
Screams of "Joy" Are Often Mistaken for "Fear" When Heard Out of Context:
People are adept at discerning most of the different emotions that underlie screams, such as anger, frustration, pain, surprise, or fear, finds a new study by psychologists at Emory University. Screams of happiness, however, are more often interpreted as fear when heard without any additional context, the results show.
[...] "To a large extent, the study participants were quite good at judging the original context of a scream, simply by listening to it through headphones without any visual cues," says Harold Gouzoules, Emory professor of psychology and senior author of the study. "But when participants listened to screams of excited happiness they tended to judge the emotion as fear.
[...] While screams can convey strong emotions, they are not ideal as individual identifiers, since they lack the more distinctive and consistent acoustic parameters of an individual's speaking voice.
"It's just speculative, but it may be that when children scream with excitement as they play, it serves the evolutionary role of familiarizing a parent to the unique sound of their screams," Gouzoules says. "The more you hear your child scream in a safe, happy context, the better able you are to identify a scream as belonging to your child, so you will know to respond when you hear it."
[...] For the current paper, the researchers wanted to test the ability of listeners to decode the emotion underlying a scream, based solely on its sound. A total of 182 participants listened through headphones to 30 screams from movies that were associated with one of the six emotions. All of the screams were presented six times, although never in sequence. After hearing a scream, the listeners rated how likely it was associated with each of six of the emotions, on a scale of one to five.
The results showed that the participants most often matched a scream to its correct emotional context, except in the case of screams of happiness, which participants more often rated highly for fear.
Journal Reference:
Jonathan W. M. Engelberg, Jay W. Schwartz, Harold Gouzoules. The emotional canvas of human screams: patterns and acoustic cues in the perceptual categorization of a basic call type, PeerJ (DOI: 10.7717/peerj.10990)