from the home-is-where-the-dish-is dept.
Dishy McFlatface to become "fully mobile," allowing Starlink use away from home:
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expects the Starlink satellite broadband service to be "fully mobile" later in 2021, allowing customers to use the satellite dishes away from home.
"Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve comp[l]ete coverage & some key software upgrades," Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday.
SpaceX revealed a portion of its mobile plans last month when it asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to deploy a modified version of its user terminal to moving vehicles. But while that application is for a not-yet-released version of the terminal with "mountings that allow them to be installed on vehicles, vessels, and aircraft," Musk's comment about Starlink being "fully mobile" later this year was in reference to the standard terminal that has been deployed to beta customers the past few months.
Musk was replying to a person who asked, "Will users always be locked into one location or in the future if a user has the standard Dishy McFlatface (not a new portable one), could you say put it on an RV or tiny home? Or maybe take one you have in Iowa and put it in a studio in Texas[?]" Musk's affirmative reply suggests that Starlink coverage will be widespread enough later this year for users to take Dishy McFlatface just about anywhere and get Internet service.
The Starlink terms of service say the terminal is "for use exclusively at the address you provided in your Order," but some users have traveled with their terminals and gotten service elsewhere. Musk wrote in another tweet Thursday that Starlink "uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly," and that the service will probably exit beta this summer.
Were you wondering about the term "Dishy McFlatface"? Apparently, it was used in SpaceX's Beta rollout documentation:
Those who signed-up to become a beta tester of Starlink shared photos of SpaceX's official user installation guidelines - the company nicknamed the dish terminal "Dishy McFlatface", pictured below. The silly nickname reflects Musk's sense of humor. "The power supply and router are restricted to indoor use only. Energized and moving parts may be inside the system. Ensure the power is disconnected before accessing, moving, or installing the Starlink (aka 'Dishy McFlatface') to avoid impact with equipment. Replace and secure the Starlink before powering on the equipment again," the network's installation guideline reads.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday April 20, @01:16PM
Unbelievably fantastic news! I hope they are able to keep this timetable. Slumming it with 1mb verizon reseller cell tethering ATM.