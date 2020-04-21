from the paradox dept.
How to make online arguments productive:
The internet seems like the place to go to get into fights. Whether they're with a family member or a complete stranger, these arguments have the potential to destroy important relationships and consume a lot of emotional energy.
Researchers at the University of Washington worked with almost 260 people to understand these disagreements and to develop potential design interventions that could make these discussions more productive and centered around relationship-building. The team published these findings this April in the latest issue of the Proceedings of the ACM in Human Computer Interaction Computer-Supported Cooperative Work.
"Despite the fact that online spaces are often described as toxic and polarizing, what stood out to me is that people, surprisingly, want to have difficult conversations online," said lead author Amanda Baughan, a UW doctoral student in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. "It was really interesting to see that people are not having the conversations they want to have on online platforms. It pointed to a big opportunity to design to support more constructive online conflict."
In general, the team said, technology has a way of driving users' behaviors, such as logging onto apps at odd times to avoid people or deleting enjoyable apps to avoid spending too much time on them. The researchers were interested in the opposite: how to make technology respond to people's behaviors and desires, such as to strengthen relationships or have productive discussions.
"Currently many of the designed features that users leverage during an argument support a no-road-back approach to disagreement -- if you don't like someone's content, you can unfollow, unfriend or block them. All of those things cut off relationships instead of helping people repair them or find common ground," said senior author Alexis Hiniker, an assistant professor in the UW Information School. "So we were really driven by the question of how do we help people have hard conversations online without destroying their relationships?"
[...] The next step for this research would be to start deploying some of these interventions to see how well they help or hurt online conversations in the wild, the team said. But first, social media companies should take a step back and think about the purpose of the interaction space they've created and whether their current platforms are meeting those goals.
"I would love to see technology help prompt people to slow down when it comes to things like knee-jerk emotional reactions," Baughan said. "It could ask people to reflect: Is this a good use of my time? How much do I value this relationship with this person? Do I feel like it's safe to engage in this conversation? And if a conversation happens in a public space, it could suggest taking it offline or going to a private space."
Journal Reference:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Hartree on Tuesday April 20, @06:25PM
"A strange game. The only winning move is not to play."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @06:31PM
You morons need research to know that to make fucking arguments more productive, you degenerate losers? One, don't insult your fucking stupid audience, two, make sure you're grammar don't container no mistakes, don't fucking swear, and make your argument personable to your stupid audience, but that'd be hard to do given that none of you are millionaires like I am!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 20, @06:33PM
If I want to express things that might piss people off, what better place to do it than in an online forum with anonymity and little, if any, ties to my offline life?
Now, people who go around tagged with their real name, photograph, address, etc. on Fecesbuch and then spout their radical political agendae to the globe... that is a certain kind of special, IMO.
My karma ran over your dogma.