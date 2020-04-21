In general, the team said, technology has a way of driving users' behaviors, such as logging onto apps at odd times to avoid people or deleting enjoyable apps to avoid spending too much time on them. The researchers were interested in the opposite: how to make technology respond to people's behaviors and desires, such as to strengthen relationships or have productive discussions.

"Currently many of the designed features that users leverage during an argument support a no-road-back approach to disagreement -- if you don't like someone's content, you can unfollow, unfriend or block them. All of those things cut off relationships instead of helping people repair them or find common ground," said senior author Alexis Hiniker, an assistant professor in the UW Information School. "So we were really driven by the question of how do we help people have hard conversations online without destroying their relationships?"

[...] The next step for this research would be to start deploying some of these interventions to see how well they help or hurt online conversations in the wild, the team said. But first, social media companies should take a step back and think about the purpose of the interaction space they've created and whether their current platforms are meeting those goals.

"I would love to see technology help prompt people to slow down when it comes to things like knee-jerk emotional reactions," Baughan said. "It could ask people to reflect: Is this a good use of my time? How much do I value this relationship with this person? Do I feel like it's safe to engage in this conversation? And if a conversation happens in a public space, it could suggest taking it offline or going to a private space."