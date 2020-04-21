This morning [January 3] the VESA is rolling out an update to the standard body's Display HDR monitor performance standard that's focused on expanding the specification to cover OLED displays. Dubbed Display HDR True Black, the new performance tiers to the Display HDR standard are intended for OLED and other emissive displays, laying out the levels of display performance that the association believes are appropriate for consumer HDR displays.

This update comes just over a year after the original Display HDR standard was launched. Intended to simplify the market for HDR displays, Display HDR sets a number of tiers of increasing performance, with each higher tier requiring better monitor technology and delivering a better HDR experience as a result. At the time of Display HDR 's launch, the VESA opted to focus on LCD s, as these displays were already in the PC market and were what the association had the most experience with. The end result was the Display HDR 400, 600, and 1000 standards, which covered a range of monitor designs that essentially stretched from not-very- HDR to cutting-edge full array local dimming displays.

The Display HDR True Black update in turn adds two more tiers to the Display HDR standard: Display HDR 400 True Black, and Display HDR 500 True Black. Like the tiers for LCD s, the True Black tiers are divided up based on performance; though the gap isn't quite as big as with the LCD tiers. The end result is that displays reaching these standards, besides meeting the Display HDR specification's baseline requirements, can also hit a peak brightness of 400 nits and 500 nits respectively.