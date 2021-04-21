from the 43%-is-not-quite-a-majority dept.
Marijuana legalization has won
The US is nearing a tipping point of sorts on marijuana legalization: Almost half the country — about 43 percent of the population — now lives in a state where marijuana is legal to consume just for fun.
The past two months alone have seen a burst of activity as four states across the US legalized marijuana for recreational use: New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and, most recently, New Mexico.
It's a massive shift that took place over just a few years. A decade ago, no states allowed marijuana for recreational use; the first states to legalize cannabis in 2012, Colorado and Washington, did so through voter-driven initiatives. Now, 17 states and Washington, DC, have legalized marijuana (although DC doesn't yet allow sales), with five enacting their laws through legislatures, showing even typically cautious politicians are embracing the issue.
At this point, the question of nationwide marijuana legalization is more a matter of when, not if. At least two-thirds of the American public support the change, based on various public opinion surveys in recent years. Of the 15 states where marijuana legalization has been on the ballot since 2012, it was approved in 13 — including Republican-dominated Alaska, Montana, and South Dakota (although South Dakota's measure is currently held up in the courts). In the 2020 election, the legalization initiative in swing state Arizona got nearly 300,000 more votes than either Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
Where weed is legal
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 21, @04:44AM
What's the hold up, congress?? Move yer ass!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 21, @04:46AM (1 child)
I got an email from Schumer today. Words to the effect, "I'm going to allow legislation to reach the floor legalizing pot." I hit the "reply" button. "You're FINALLY going to do something right?"
The morons should have done this 10, 20, or 90 years ago.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Wednesday April 21, @05:16AM
We learned a century ago that prohibition doesn't work, yet they keep trying.