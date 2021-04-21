from the HUNTER2 dept.
Microsoft says mandatory password changing is "ancient and obsolete":
In a largely overlooked post published late last month, Microsoft said it was removing periodic password changes from the security baseline settings it recommends for customers and auditors. After decades of Microsoft recommending passwords be changed regularly, Microsoft employee Aaron Margosis said the requirement is an "ancient and obsolete mitigation of very low value."
The change of heart is largely the result of research that shows passwords are most prone to cracking when they're easy for end users to remember, such as when they use a name or phrase from a favorite movie or book. Over the past decade, hackers have mined real-world password breaches to assemble dictionaries of millions of words. Combined with super-fast graphics cards, the hackers can make huge numbers of guesses in off-line attacks, which occur when they steal the cryptographically scrambled hashes that represent the plaintext user passwords. Even when users attempt to obfuscate their easy-to-remember passwords—say by adding letters or symbols to the words, or by substituting 0's for the o's or 1's for l's—hackers can use programming rules that modify the dictionary entries. As a result, those measures provide little protection against modern cracking techniques.
Researchers have increasingly come to the consensus that the best passwords are at least 11 characters long, randomly generated, and made up of upper- and lower-case letters, symbols (such as a %, *, or ), and numbers. Those traits make them especially hard for most people to remember. The same researchers have warned that mandating password changes every 30, 60, or 90 days—or any other period—can be harmful for a host of reasons. Chief among them, the requirements encourage end users to choose weaker passwords than they otherwise would. A password that had been "P@$$w0rd1" becomes "P@$$w0rd2" and so on. At the same time, the mandatory changes provide little security benefit, since passwords should be changed immediately in the event of a real breach rather than after a set amount of time prescribed by a policy.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday April 21, @09:33AM (1 child)
On what authority does M$ speak? It has never served as anything other than a bad example when it comes to integity, availability, and confidentiality. That has held true for decades, not just in recent years. Ars Technica hasn't been good for much for a long while except repeating M$ public relations messages.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday April 21, @09:47AM
Well, if you buy Windows, or Teams, or Outlook, or Office365 (M$ is moving away from Windows nowadays) you are inherently putting your trust in their security infrastructure. Passwords are a big part of that.
E.g. if you install an ssh client, well you might want to listen to the client authors on how to set up your ssh keys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @09:50AM
convicted monopoly and the boy genius looking to inject the world