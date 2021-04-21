from the FBI-was-missing-them dept.
Parler re-platformed as Apple allows social network back into App Store:
Parler is about to be re-platformed.
The app for the "free speech" social media company will be available once again on Apple's App Store. Apple reinstated Parler on April 14, according to a letter from Apple to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), which was made public today. Once Parler releases an updated app, iOS users will be able to download it once more.
In the letter to Lee and Buck, Apple said that its App Store review team had spoken with Parler at length about how to bring the app into compliance with company guidelines. "As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices," wrote Timothy Powderly, Apple's senior director of government affairs.
[...] Google is reportedly open to allowing Parler back into the Google Play Store. In a statement made to Android Police following Apple's reinstatement of the Parler app, the company said, "Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @02:43PM (7 children)
The current owners/leadership capitulated (fired old CEO, bent to Apple's "moderation" requirement) so they can make money, which was always their overriding goal, not free speech. Fake "free speech" website. Use other sites instead.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @02:46PM (6 children)
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 21, @02:57PM (1 child)
Parler, the Ted Cruz-Approved 'Free Speech' App, Is Already Banning Users [newsweek.com]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday April 21, @03:48PM
*chuckle* That link is hilarious!
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 21, @03:13PM (2 children)
Free speech is there as long as Apple allows it apparently.
That's assuming Parler is about free speech, which it probably isn't: it's probably all about money and siphoning off your data for profit...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @03:41PM (1 child)
This is why the 1st amendment needs to be expanded to cover such large corporations. At this point, it's hard to get a message out if you're not able to use Twitter, FB or YouTube to do it. Similarly, with Apple and Amazon not allowing alternatives to pay to use their equipment to allow other speech, you've effectively got little opportunity to spread unapproved of messages.
It's something that I've been concerned about for years as the policies aren't even easily followed if you have an unpopular viewpoint.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday April 21, @03:58PM
I'm having a lot of fun watching you guys dance. You're basically heading in the direction of wanting a corporation to be forced by the government to host content that makes their customers stop paying them. That's quite a compromise of the ol' principles, there.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @03:14PM
This is dumb. You don't ban people for engaging in criminal behavior, if anything - you keep it active as long as possible, and then they are arrested and tried under the rule of law instead of the whimsical rule of 'whatever I decide'.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 21, @02:57PM
Parler bends the knee to Big Tech
Today Apple announced that they would be allowing Establishment Oligarch-owned Parler back on the Apple App Store. This comes after Parler ousted their pro-free speech CEO and Founder John Matze, who claims that his 40% stake in the company was stolen from him. After removing Matze Parler implemented a “troll filter” to censor “trolling content,” whatever that means.
Bloomberg reported that Parler is working with third-party artificial intelligence software company Hive to automatically censor and remove content that Apple doesn’t like. Hive works with other Big Tech companies like Reddit to leverage artificial intelligence to censor content at scale.
Shortly after this news, conservative firebrand Dan Bongino announced on his show that he is “no longer involved in the day-to-day” of Parler, which left the company at the whims of Billionaire Oligarch Rebekah Mercer.
The same Mercer family behind the atrocious privacy nightmare of Cambridge Analytica. The same people who threw Milo under the bus. The same people who threw Steve Bannon under the bus. The same people who threw Parler Founder and Former CEO John Matze under the bus. The same people who threw President Trump under the bus.
So in essence Parler is now a smaller version of Twitter for Fox News pundits to “echo” each other into oblivion and for the Mercer family to gather data on you.
“Conservatives” are celebrating Parler’s capitulation to Apple and transformation into a de facto Big Tech-controlled social network as a “win.” Big Tech’s arbitrary censorship standards are now being applied across Parler by the same artificial intelligence company that Big Tech platforms use, but you won’t find any “conservative” pundits bringing this fact up.
This is why the right continually gets steamrolled in the culture. Conceding to the Enemy’s demands in order to participate in the Enemy’s app stores is not a win for conservatives or the right in general. It’s a PR win for Apple, who hopes to get Republicans in Congress off their back. The Mercer’s may see this as a win, but The People will not. Not the smart ones who see through the grift and pathetic weakness.
The People want one thing: to speak freely online without permission from some billionaire oligarch–be it the Mercers or Mark Zuckerberg. They certainly don’t want to be policed by AI.
Parler had all the money in the world, all the “influencers” in the world, all the mainstream support from Fox News, members of Congress, and the Conservative Inc Machine. None of it mattered. Getting back on the App Store won’t matter either.
Parler bent the knee and Big Tech has them under their thumb. No amount of shilling by Fox News pundits is going to change that fact. No amount of money spent trying to bring people back to have their speech policed by some robot is going to work.
Gab stands alone in the market as the leader and home of free speech online. Not only was Gab’s app banned from both App Stores, but our entire Developer Account was banned from ever submitting apps to those stores ever again. So be it, we wear that as a badge of honor and it should be a sign to those of you reading this that we are and always have been serious about our mission.
Our mission is a simple one and has remained unchanged for almost five years now: we want everyone on this planet to speak freely on the internet without permission from Establishment Oligarchs.
We refuse to bend the knee to Big Tech and never will.
Andrew Torba
CEO, Gab.com
Jesus is King
https://news.gab.com/2021/04/19/parler-bends-the-knee-to-big-tech/ [gab.com]
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Wednesday April 21, @03:24PM (3 children)
How generous of them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 21, @03:27PM (1 child)
Yes, Apple permits you - if you bow down and kiss their shiny red asses.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 21, @03:36PM
I have never liked Apple's platform. I always preferred Android.
* Apple expects me to buy their development tools
* which only run on their OS and expensive hardware
* and use their specialized programming languages
* You have to jump through hoops in order to get your pre-release apps in development installed onto your device for testing
* Once you've developed an app (not an insignificant investment) Apple can refuse to publish it for arbitrary reasons, and in some cases past, not even tell you why. Or simply because they like the idea and want to build their own competing app, and thus their stated reason is because your app competes with theirs.
* Oh, and you have to pay money just to get your app listed in their store
* And no alternative payment system
* And Apple takes a 30% cut -- regardless of whether that seems fair or not
Android had some advantages:
* Multiple ways to develop
* Some of them are free of any cost, and open source
* Runs on major platforms (Linux, Windows, Mac)
* Common programming languages
* You can install your own app onto your own phone without anyone's permission. Google doesn't even have to know you are testing your app on your own device
* Apps submitted to the play store are generally screened only for security (last I knew, which was quite some time ago, please correct any misinformation here)
* No cost to get your app listed in the store (last I knew)
* Same 30% cut
* But there are alternate Android app stores (FDroid) At one time Amazon had android app store (don't know if this is still true)
What I describe is probably not the core problem that you have against Apple.
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by DannyB on Wednesday April 21, @03:37PM
The government allows you to keep some portion of your income as it sees fit. How generous. Like a benevolent older male sibling.
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 21, @03:27PM (2 children)
Before the internet, you had to bet published (print) or on radio or TV. The peer-to-peer Internet allows anyone with a computer to set up a web site and have a voice. It is unprecedented in history. Now, it is a fact, that if you attract any sizable audience you probably need a real server hosted in the cloud somewhere. But this can be as cheap as $5 or $10 a month. Or more if you genuinely need more capacity. Anyone could set up a pretty simple read-only static diary. Or a simple blog.
There are blogging platforms even.
The internet is littered (an apt metaphor) with videos, blogs, web sites on almost any subject imaginable.
I'm not sure why or how there gets to be a free speech problem unless the speech you advocate for is so filled with:
* hate
* violence
* threats
* dangerous misinformation (something way beyond ordinary lying lies)
If your message is so bad that nobody will dare touch it with a ten meter pole, then maybe you should reconsider your message. For example 8chan was kicked off of Cloudflare. And that was something. Cloudflare doesn't generally get involved in censorship.
Parler is a much simpler case. They violated TOS. Plain and simple.
If you can't abide by a TOS, then build your own platform. Example: Conservapedia.
It's not about politics, as much as some people want to try to make it so. All sorts of political commentary exists. This is about hateful violent threats and misinformation representing a danger to others and offensive to the sensibilities of most people -- including even conservatives. (eg, conservatives being people who advocate for smaller government, lower taxes, family values, etc -- which is not really considered hateful or offensive on its face.)
Where it goes over the top is advocating overthrowing the majority in an election to install a minority government while labeling yourself a patriot instead of a fascist dictator attempting a coup. Or ignoring science and spreading diseases without regard to the safety of others.
In the end, you can build your own platform. All you need is to get an internet backbone connection and build a platform. The other platforms you want to use had to do this. Apple. Google. Amazon, etc. Nobody is stopping you from building your own platform if your message is so terrible that nobody else will even touch it.
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @03:48PM
Why do you hate freedom? Seriously, free speech doesn't guarantee an audience, it guarantees the ability to say something where people have the opportunity to hear it. Just because we've allowed a small number of companies to develop a stranglehold on communication, doesn't make it right.
How do you build your own website when the tech companies providing the service won't do so? Part of what happened with Parler is that they had their site shut down because Amazon would no longer serve the pages and Apple wouldn't allow their app in their store. The result being that people couldn't access the information at all.
Freedom of speech is most important when you do have a hateful or otherwise vile message that you want to communicate. There's no point to having freedom of speech for speech that most people want to hear more of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @03:52PM
Hateful speech such as reporting that one of the founders of BLM has used BLM money to buy herself multimillion dollar houses in the whitest, crime-free parts of California? Because Facebook is suppressing that story on its platform. I wonder why. It's almost as if "hate speech" is just a way of suppressing speech that you doesn't benefit you politically.