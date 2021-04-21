Parler is about to be re-platformed.

The app for the "free speech" social media company will be available once again on Apple's App Store. Apple reinstated Parler on April 14, according to a letter from Apple to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), which was made public today. Once Parler releases an updated app, iOS users will be able to download it once more.

In the letter to Lee and Buck, Apple said that its App Store review team had spoken with Parler at length about how to bring the app into compliance with company guidelines. "As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices," wrote Timothy Powderly, Apple's senior director of government affairs.

[...] Google is reportedly open to allowing Parler back into the Google Play Store. In a statement made to Android Police following Apple's reinstatement of the Parler app, the company said, "Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies."