The Escuelas Linux team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 6.13, a new version of their educational-oriented GNU/Linux distribution derived from Bodhi Linux.

Escuelas Linux is an educational distro designed for the use in educational institutions from preschools to high schools. The latest version, Escuelas Linux 6.13, is here two months after Escuelas Linux 6.12 to introduce two new apps that are now pre-installed in the installation image.

These are the famous OBS Studio video recording and live streaming software, which is ideal for teachers and students to share their knowledge, as well as Kolibri, an adaptable product ecosystem for offline-first, high-quality teaching and learning, and it's ideal for places where there's no Internet connection.

[...] Also included in the new release are eXe Learning 2.5.1 tool to create educational interactive web content, Inkscape 1.0.2 SVG editor, Krita 4.4.2 digital painting app, Leafpad 0.8.18.1-6 text editor, OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 6.2 office suite, wxMaxima 21.01.0-27 computer algebra system, as well as Veyon 4.5.4 computer monitoring and classroom management app.

[...] Escuelas Linux 6.13 uses the 20210326 snapshot of the Moksha desktop environment developed in collaboration with Bodhi Linux. You can download the live and installation images in English or Spanish languages right now using the direct download link below.