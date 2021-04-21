'Single-use plastics' to be phased out in Australia from 2025 include plastic utensils and straws:
Plastic cutlery and straws are among the types of single-use plastics to be phased out in Australia from 2025 under a plan to reduce plastic waste.
A national meeting of environment ministers on Thursday confirmed the phase-out would cover eight types of "problematic and unnecessary" plastic waste: lightweight plastic bags; plastic misleadingly labelled "degradable"; plastic utensils and stirrers; plastic straws; polystyrene food containers; polystyrene consumer goods packaging; and microbeads in personal care products.
The Australian government previously announced plans to phase out "single-use plastics" by the end of 2025, including banning the use of expanded polystyrene food containers by December 2022. But now federal, state and territory leaders have agreed on what that term will cover.
Conservationists have warned, however, the ambition will not be met unless the voluntary industry targets are backed up by tough regulation.
Queensland has passed laws to ban plastic straws, cutlery, plates, stirrers, and polystyrene food containers, with the legislation to take effect from September.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 21, @05:14PM (1 child)
Government is going overboard. They should be going after the industrial polluters. Oops, can't, they have powerful lobbyists
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday April 21, @05:29PM
We actually don't need straws - using a straw is like putting a tiny dick in your mouth and sucking it. There's zero reason to not just drink form the glass. What we do need however is forks and knives. And those bamboo forks and knives that are replacing the plastic ones with, are completely unusable for western food. My wife is asian - whenever we visit the far east, all the food is pre-cut at the kitchen, and all you need is a pair of chopsticks. For things like this, a bamboo fork works fine.
Wooden forks and knives are not a replacement for plastic ones in any way, and won't address this issue. What will address it, is serving food pre-cut in a setting where you'd need disposable utensils - so fast food or food on the go. But that's not what the government is addressing here - they're making illegal utensils needed to consume food the customer chooses to buy. It's like making gasoline illegal while leaving ICE cars legal.
>They should be going after the industrial polluters
and here's where you're wrong. I see this argument all the time - don't attack the people with green laws, focus on the 100 companies responsible for 73% of pollution. Well, those companies are polluting to make the products we're buying. They're meeting demand from the consumer. The way to address this is with the consumer, not with the company meeting demand. Yes, the company making the plastic forks is pulluting the air. Outlawing plastic forks is what makes them stop producing the forks, and is a perfectly valid approach. Just not for the forks.