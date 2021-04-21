from the Just.......No dept.
How product placements may soon be added to classic films:
Product placement is big business for movies and TV series alike, and items can now be added digitally to films and programmes both new and old.
Fans of classic war flicks will know the scene - actor Steve McQueen revs his motorcycle furiously as he is chased by German soldiers.
Hoping to use the bike to jump over a barbed wire border fence, and reach safety in Switzerland, he pauses to gather his thoughts by a barn.
On the side of the building is a big poster advertising a best-selling beer.
You don't remember the billboard advert? Well it might not have been there the last time you watched The Great Escape, but it could well be the next.
Product placement in films is almost as old as the movie industry itself. The first example of the phenomenon is said to be the 1919 Buster Keaton comedy The Garage, which featured the logos of petrol firms and motor oil companies.
Fast-forward to 2019, and the total global product placement industry, across films, TV shows and music videos, was said to be worth $20.6bn (£15bn) that year, according to a report by data analysis firm PQ Media. It is highly lucrative to get a show's leading actor to wear a certain item of clothing, or drink a particular coffee, or drive a specific car.
But while previously the product had to actually, physically be there when the shots were filmed, the advertising industry is now turning to technology that can seamlessly insert computer-generated images.
So items can be digitally added to almost any movie or TV show. For example, advertisers could put new labels on the champagne bottles in Rick's Cafe in Casablanca, add different background neon advertising signs to Ocean's 11, or get Charlie Chaplin to promote a fizzy drink.
And then a few weeks, months or years later the added products can be easily switched to different brands.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday April 21, @08:07PM (3 children)
"It's a trap!" (with Wedding services poster behind)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday April 21, @08:15PM (2 children)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 21, @08:18PM (1 child)
Isn't that line from the 1986 movie Aliens?
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday April 21, @08:32PM
Yes, and there was a billboard behind Bill Paxton's character. Don't you remember?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday April 21, @08:24PM
Advertising destroys every medium it ever touches. Billboards. Newspaper. Magazines. Radio. TV. Cable TV. Mass US Postal Ad mailings. Telemarketing. VHS. DVDs. The movie theater experience. Usenet spam. Email spam. Web advertising. YouTube. Smart TVs. Once the technology is available, they will want to put ads on the inside of your eyelids.
Advertising is a bad idea. It does not scale. Once at large enough scale it is a major problem. Ads everywhere. Billboards everywhere. Advertisers know no bounds nor any concept of self restraint.
Clue: put your product in the place where I find it when I am looking for it.
DO NOT try to put ads in front of my face when I'm not asking for them. This does not scale. Just imagine for a second, if YOU were confronted with an ad from every single advertiser on planet earth -- all at once. All trying to get in the way of you doing what you need to do.
Pop up, flashing, blinking, jumping, scrolling, in your face, making the content impossible to read.
So why not? Destroy classic movies too.
The rain in Spain stays mainly inside the aircraft.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday April 21, @08:34PM
This is yet another reason why I don't feel a need to pay large media companies for anything.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh