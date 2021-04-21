from the don't-bug-me! dept.
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
Greg Kroah-Hartman has banned a US university from trying to mainline Linux kernel patches over intentionally submitting questionable code with security implications and other "experiments" in the name of research.
Stemming from this research paper where researchers from the University of Minnesota intentionally worked to stealthy introduce vulnerabilities into the mainline Linux kernel. They intentionally introduced use-after-free bugs into the kernel covertly for their research paper.
But even after this paper, there has been a new round of patches from University of Minnesota researchers that claim to come from "a new static analyzer" but without any real value to the patches. These new, questionable patches don't appear to have any real value -- for good or bad -- and at the very least are just wasting time by upstream developers. This has led Greg to calling them out and "banning" them from trying to contribute to the Linux kernel in the future.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @12:33AM
Poettering's still allowed to contribute.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @12:54AM
Do you have trouble getting your research project past the ethical review board at your institution? Move your research lab team to the University of Minnesota.
Have you always dreamed of replicating the experiments with the pit of despair? Do it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pit_of_despair [wikipedia.org]
Do you want a randomized trial of partial-birth abortions as treatment for psoriasis? The ethics review board at University of Minnesota can be flexible.
Would you like to experiment with HIV by infecting all the students who take the required intro course? University of Minnesota unleashes the full potential of your research.
Have you always wondered how long it would take before people noticed a cobalt-60 doorknob on campus? Find out, at University of Minnesota.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @01:03AM
They did demonstrate kernel "review process" to be a sick joke as of right now and for some years before.
Blacklisting the uni now does nothing to the unknown number of NSA, FSB, etc etc etc guys having submitted fuck-knows-what under the noses of same blind maintainers.