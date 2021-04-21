Paying for something in the shops with just a wave of your hand is a step closer to everyday reality with the news that retail giant Amazon is trialing its palm-scanning payment technology in Whole Foods.

The contactless payment method, known as Amazon One, was installed at one of the grocery stores in Seattle on Tuesday.

The technology involves customers enrolling their palms in Amazon's system to make payments with their palm "signature" by linking them with their credit cards. Amazon creates the signature by analyzing the lines, creases, veins, bones, soft tissue or other structures beneath the epidermis of the user's palm, according to a patent filed by the retail giant in 2019.

Customers can make payments by hovering their hands over the reader device. The signature is then stored in a data cloud, which some have warned can lead to potential exposure to hackers or other malicious actors.