Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Amazon to Bring Pay-by-Palm Technology to Whole Foods

posted by chromas on Thursday April 22, @03:03AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the palm-pilot-project
looking-for-handouts
PayPalm dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Amazon to bring pay-by-palm technology to Whole Foods:

Paying for something in the shops with just a wave of your hand is a step closer to everyday reality with the news that retail giant Amazon is trialing its palm-scanning payment technology in Whole Foods.

The contactless payment method, known as Amazon One, was installed at one of the grocery stores in Seattle on Tuesday.

The technology involves customers enrolling their palms in Amazon's system to make payments with their palm "signature" by linking them with their credit cards. Amazon creates the signature by analyzing the lines, creases, veins, bones, soft tissue or other structures beneath the epidermis of the user's palm, according to a patent filed by the retail giant in 2019.

Customers can make payments by hovering their hands over the reader device. The signature is then stored in a data cloud, which some have warned can lead to potential exposure to hackers or other malicious actors.

Original Submission


«  University of Minnesota Banned from Contributing To Linux Kernel for Intentionally Inserting Bugs
Amazon to Bring Pay-by-Palm Technology to Whole Foods | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:23AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:23AM (#1140877)

    Which of yous shop at Whole Foods?

    • (Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday April 22, @03:30AM (1 child)

      by fakefuck39 (6620) on Thursday April 22, @03:30AM (#1140884)

      I shop almost exclusively at whole foods. it's insanely expensive - food for my wife and me is about 2k/month. but it tastes waaaaay better. especially the meat.

      on another note - I and everyone else already has contactless payments. i take my wallet and put it near the credit terminal. it picks up my amex and charges it. same thing for the subway. not sure what amazon is inventing here...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:45AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:45AM (#1140886)

        You are a phony troll.

        Try better next time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:38AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:38AM (#1140885)

      It's great. You can shoplift there.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:26AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @03:26AM (#1140882)

    > The signature is then stored in a data cloud

    Speaking of cloud, how about the user stick their penis in a hole and be A.I. stimulated and ejaculate a cloud of sperm, instead of hand prints.

(1)