SpaceX Starlink competitor OneWeb misled the FCC, media with false "near-miss" narrative
Back on April 9th, OneWeb went public with claims that SpaceX had mishandled its response to a routine satellite collision avoidance warning from the US military, which monitors the location of satellites and space debris. According to OneWeb government affairs chief Chris McLaughlin, SpaceX disabled an automated system designed to detect and automatically command Starlink satellite collision avoidance maneuvers to let OneWeb move its satellite instead. McLaughlin also stated that "Coordination is the issue – it is not sufficient to say 'I've got an automated system.'"
He also recently criticized the maneuverability of Starlink satellites, claiming that "Starlink's engineers said they couldn't do anything to avoid a collision and switched off the collision avoidance system so OneWeb could maneuver around the Starlink satellite without interference." As it turns out, OneWeb's "near-miss" appears to have been a farce and the company scrambled to promise to retract those statements in an April 20th meeting with the FCC and SpaceX.
OneWeb is preparing to launch 36 satellites on April 26.
US military wants SpaceX to create a miniature, battery-powered Starlink dish
The US Department of Defense wants to find out if SpaceX can make a miniature, wireless version of the antennas currently used to connect to Starlink satellite internet.
The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) announced its interest in miniaturized Starlink terminals as part of a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) soliciting proposals for dozens of small research and development projects under the US Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. At this stage, just hours after the round of SBIR proposal requests was published, it's unclear if the US military is already coordinating with SpaceX on the topic of human-portable Starlink antennas or if the request is open to proposals from anyone.
Previously: SpaceX COO Says Starlink is Just Five Launches Away from "Full Global Connectivity"
Dishy McFlatface to Become "Fully Mobile," Allowing Starlink Use Away from Home
(Score: 4, Informative) by hemocyanin on Thursday April 22, @06:08AM (1 child)
I was sort of confused by what was going on -- why would OneWeb lie (I presume this to be the case given their quick willingness to retract)? Embedded in TFA is a PDF of SpaceX' response to the allegations, and an analysis of why OneWeb (and ViaSat) are being slimy. Aside from the quote below, it contains a play by play recounting of what happened which is pretty interesting. But this is why the shenanigans:
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 22, @06:27AM
+1 informative, thank you.
On it's face, the claim seemed kinda reasonable. Admitting that it was a lie made me think immediately that it was something like you've outlined. The only other reason would be that OneWeb had actually created an unsafe situation, and was trying to blame it on SpaceX.
