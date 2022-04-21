from the out-foxxed dept.
Foxconn mostly abandons $10 bln Wisconsin project touted by Trump:
Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn is drastically scaling back a planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that former U.S. President Donald Trump once called "the eighth wonder of the world."
Under a deal with the state of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday, Foxconn will reduce its planned investment to $672 million from $10 billion and cut the number of new jobs to 1,454 from 13,000.
[...] For Foxconn, the investment promise was an opportunity for its charismatic founder and then-chairman, Terry Gou, to build goodwill at a moment when Trump's trade policies threatened the company's cash cow: building Apple Inc's iPhones in China for export to America.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices, proposed a 20-million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Wisconsin that would have been the largest investment in U.S. history for a new location by a foreign-based company.
It was supposed to build cutting-edge flat-panel display screens for TVs and other devices and instantly establish Wisconsin as a destination for tech firms.
The original Wisconsin package also included local tax incentives and road and highway investments by state and local governments, which brought total taxpayer-funded subsidies to more than $4 billion.
Foxconn noted that since 2017, it has invested $900 million in Wisconsin, including several different facilities in the state.
The state has already spent more than $200 million on road improvements, tax exemptions and grants to local governments for worker training and employment, according to the records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 22, @08:39AM
Wisconsin should abandon Foxconn. Just remove all those tax incentives entirely. The US, through Apple, pretty much made Foxconn what it is. Let's remember that Foxconn was using forced labor before forced labor became fashionable in China. The bastards owe us, we owe them nothing. (If we owe anyone anything, it would be all those miserable laborers who had to live under Foxconn mandated living conditions.)
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe