from the Not-even-parsecs dept.
Messages home, from one on the frontier. Story at Space.com.
New Horizons is about to reach some very rarefied space, but don't expect the NASA probe to rest on its considerable laurels.
On Saturday night (April 17), New Horizons will reach 50 astronomical units (AU) from the sun, a distance achieved by just four other operational probes in the history of spaceflight. (One AU is the average Earth-sun distance — about 93 million miles, or 150 million kilometers.)
The milestone is an occasion to celebrate and appreciate New Horizons' epic mission, which gave humanity its first up-close looks at Pluto in July 2015 and followed that up with a flyby of Arrokoth, an even more distant world, three and a half years later.
And, what is the secret to New Horizons long life?
But there's plenty of reason to look ahead as well as back, because New Horizons is far from done. Though it's been streaking through space for 15 years, the probe remains in perfect health, Stern said, and it could continue to study its exotic environs for many years to come.
"We have power and fuel to go on into the late 2030s," said Stern, who's based at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. "So, we're kind of halfway into this mission, in terms of what's possible from an engineering standpoint."
New Horizons is powered by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), which produces electricity from the heat emitted by the radioactive decay of plutonium-238. RTGs have powered most other NASA deep-space probes as well, including the four that crossed the 50-AU threshold before New Horizons did — Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.
Pioneer 10 and 11 ceased operations years ago, but the two Voyagers remain active today, more than 40 years after launch. Both are exploring interstellar space: Voyager 1 is currently about 152 AU from Earth, and Voyager 2 is nearly 127 AU from us.
Going boldly, where no machine has gone before.
After the flyby, New Horizons continued to collect data about its surroundings, the ring of widely spaced, frigid bodies beyond Neptune's orbit known as the Kuiper Belt. The probe studied its local environment, observed a number of Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs) from a distance and, on Jan. 1, 2019, performed its second close flyby, this time of a small KBO.
During that New Year's Day encounter, New Horizons zoomed within a mere 2,200 miles (3,540 km) of Arrokoth, which was about 1 billion miles (1.6 billion km) beyond Pluto's orbit at the time. The returns of this close encounter, the centerpiece of the probe's ongoing extended mission, were perhaps even more surprising than the Pluto data: The 22-mile-wide (36 km) Arrokoth looks like a flattened, reddish space snowman, with two distinct lobes.
Now we await the fulfillment of the Star Trek prophecy, and the Return of V'ger.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 22, @11:38AM
Can they still communicate with Voyager 1 and 2 or are they long since out of range?