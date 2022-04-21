But there's plenty of reason to look ahead as well as back, because New Horizons is far from done. Though it's been streaking through space for 15 years, the probe remains in perfect health, Stern said, and it could continue to study its exotic environs for many years to come.

"We have power and fuel to go on into the late 2030s," said Stern, who's based at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. "So, we're kind of halfway into this mission, in terms of what's possible from an engineering standpoint."

New Horizons is powered by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), which produces electricity from the heat emitted by the radioactive decay of plutonium-238. RTGs have powered most other NASA deep-space probes as well, including the four that crossed the 50-AU threshold before New Horizons did — Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.

Pioneer 10 and 11 ceased operations years ago, but the two Voyagers remain active today, more than 40 years after launch. Both are exploring interstellar space: Voyager 1 is currently about 152 AU from Earth, and Voyager 2 is nearly 127 AU from us.