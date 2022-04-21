Signal's CEO Just Hacked the Cops' Favorite Phone Cracking Tool and Became a Legend
Israeli digital intelligence firm Cellebrite sells software designed to unlock phones and extract their data. As a result, its products are a favorite of law enforcement agencies across the U.S., and police frequently use them to gather evidence from seized devices. In the past, the company has received criticism for its willingness to sell to pretty much any government—including repressive regimes around the world. However, despite its mission to compromise phone security everywhere, Cellebrite would appear to have little interest in securing its own software—if you believe the CEO of encrypted chat app Signal.
For years, Israeli digital forensics firm Cellebrite has helped governments and police around the world break into confiscated mobile phones, mostly by exploiting vulnerabilities that went overlooked by device manufacturers. Now, Moxie Marlinspike—creator of the Signal messaging app—has turned the tables on Cellebrite.
On Wednesday, Marlinspike published a post that reported vulnerabilities in Cellebrite software that allowed him to execute malicious code on the Windows computer used to analyze devices. The researcher and software engineer exploited the vulnerabilities by loading specially formatted files that can be embedded into any app installed on the device.
"There are virtually no limits on the code that can be executed," Marlinspike wrote.
He continued:
For example, by including a specially formatted but otherwise innocuous file in an app on a device that is then scanned by Cellebrite, it's possible to execute code that modifies not just the Cellebrite report being created in that scan, but also all previous and future generated Cellebrite reports from all previously scanned devices and all future scanned devices in any arbitrary way (inserting or removing text, email, photos, contacts, files, or any other data), with no detectable timestamp changes or checksum failures. This could even be done at random, and would seriously call the data integrity of Cellebrite's reports into question.
[...] Marlinspike included a video that shows UFED as it parses a file he formatted to execute arbitrary code on the Windows device. The payload uses the MessageBox Windows API to display a benign message, but Marlinspike said that "it's possible to execute any code, and a real exploit payload would likely seek to undetectably alter previous reports, compromise the integrity of future reports (perhaps at random!), or exfiltrate data from the Cellebrite machine."
Our latest blog post explores vulnerabilities and possible Apple copyright violations in Cellebrite's software:
"Exploiting vulnerabilities in Cellebrite UFED and Physical Analyzer from an app's perspective"https://t.co/DKgGejPu62pic.twitter.com/X3ghXrgdfo
— Signal (@signalapp) April 21, 2021
[...] In an email, a Cellebrite representative wrote: "Cellebrite is committed to protecting the integrity of our customers' data, and we continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available." The representative didn't say if company engineers were aware of the vulnerabilities Marlinspike detailed or if the company had permission to bundle Apple software.
Marlinspike said he obtained the Cellebrite gear in a "truly unbelievable coincidence" as he was walking and "saw a small package fall off a truck ahead of me." The incident does seem truly unbelievable. Marlinspike declined to provide additional details about precisely how he came into possession of the Cellebrite tools.
[N.B. For those who don't know, the quotes in the messagebox come from the movie Hackers. - Fnord666]
