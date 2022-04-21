from the 99-bottles-of-bubbly-beer-on-the-wall... dept.
Cracking open the mystery of how many bubbles are in a glass of beer:
After pouring beer into a glass, streams of little bubbles appear and start to rise, forming a foamy head. As the bubbles burst, the released carbon dioxide gas imparts the beverage’s desirable tang. But just how many bubbles are in that drink?
Worldwide, beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages. Lightly flavored lagers, which are especially well-liked, are produced through a cool fermentation process, converting the sugars in malted grains to alcohol and carbon dioxide. During commercial packaging, more carbonation can be added to get a desired level of fizziness. That’s why bottles and cans of beer hiss when opened and release micrometer-wide bubbles when poured into a mug. These bubbles are important sensory elements of beer tasting, similar to sparkling wines, because they transport flavor and scent compounds. The carbonation also can tickle the drinker’s nose. Gérard Liger-Belair had previously determined that about 1 million bubbles form in a flute of champagne, but scientists don’t know the number created and released by beer before it’s flat. So, Liger-Belair and Clara Cilindre wanted to find out.
[...] The researchers estimated there could be between 200,000 and 2 million bubbles released before a half-pint of lager would go flat. Surprisingly, defects in a glass will influence beer and champagne differently, with more bubbles forming in beer compared with champagne when larger imperfections are present, the researchers say.
Journal Reference:
Gérard Liger-Belair, Clara Cilindre. How Many CO2 Bubbles in a Glass of Beer? [open], ACS Omega (DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.1c00256)
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday April 22, @11:30PM
I wonder if I can get as NSF grant to study this at my local pub... We'd have to sample a wide selection of beers to verify variability of the bubble population across beer species. Likewise we would have to repeat the tests at different locations and seasons to determine if local atmosphere and temperature influence the bubble counts. This study will likely cause some damage to the liver, but it's okay since it's all in the name of science!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 22, @11:42PM
Geez. Ask a bartender.
Its mostly in skill of the technique of the pour (turbulence), temperature of both the mug and brew, properties of the brew itself, texture of the mug itself, and how a bubble is defined.
I am quite sure even barometric pressure is involved.
Then the whole study is rendered moot because someone did not wash ALL of the soap out of the mug...
Trouble is, I actually like that stuff that others say tastes like horse piss. That's one research study I'm glad I missed.