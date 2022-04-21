from the the-USPS-takes-a-picture-of-every-letter-going-through-its-system,-too dept.
Is the post office spying on you? USPS "covert operations" may monitor social media posts
A division of the U.S. Postal Service that investigates illegal mail activities has quietly operated a program that monitors Americans' social media posts, according to a government document published by Yahoo News.
The Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP), part of the USPS law enforcement arm, is one of seven groups that deal with cybercrime, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which says it targets the use of the mail to facilitate black market trade and other illegal activities related to drugs, fraud and violent crime. But that description neglects to mention that the group also tracks social media sites for "inflammatory" posts, including messages about planned protests.
"Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021," said a March 16 government bulletin marked as "law enforcement sensitive" and distributed by the Department of Homeland Security. "Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed online across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts."
[...] Civil liberties experts expressed concerns about the Postal Service's collection of social media posts. "I don't understand why the government would go to the Postal Service for examining the internet for security issues," Geoffrey Stone, a University of Chicago law professor who was appointed by former President Barack Obama to review the National Security Agency's metadata collection, told Yahoo News.
"This seems a little bizarre," added Rachel Levinson-Waldman, deputy director of the Brennan Center for Justice's liberty and national security program. "Based on the very minimal information that's available online, it appears that [iCOP] is meant to root out misuse of the postal system by online actors, which doesn't seem to encompass what's going on here. It's not at all clear why their mandate would include monitoring of social media that's unrelated to use of the postal system."
Levinson-Waldman also questioned the legal authority of the Postal Service to monitor social media activity. "If the individuals they're monitoring are carrying out or planning criminal activity, that should be the purview of the FBI," she said. "If they're simply engaging in lawfully protected speech, even if it's odious or objectionable, then monitoring them on that basis raises serious constitutional concerns."
(*) Postal Service Photographs Every Piece of Mail in the U.S., Shares With Agencies That Request It and the report entitled: Mail Cover Surveillance: Problems and Recommendations (pdf) by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers outlines some of the legal issues regarding mail covers. Setting aside sticky privacy issues, one can ensure perfect surveillance by opting in to the USPS' interestingly named Informed Delivery service and share in the joy of mail covers.
People are complaining about the Big Brother Post Office, but if they were not looking at these things, we would be reading about the Luddite Post Office...
USPS has mail carriers on foot and in vehicles in all parts of the country. If it's for determining if their personnel and facilities might be endangered by violent acts, that's probably legitimate. Example: An African American mail carrier has a route that goes through the middle of a violent white supremacist rally. That's a pretty clear and present danger.
With them sharing it to Homeland Security, it gets awfully murky awfully fast, though and we've seen a lot of surveillance over reach.