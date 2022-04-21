from the if-he's-an-IBM-employee-100%-of-the-time,-what-it-submited-an-updated-timesheet? dept.
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
Earlier this week was a surprising Linux kernel networking commit that removed an IBM engineer as one of the driver maintainers for the IBM Power SR-IOV Virtual NIC driver. Seemingly at issue with this VNIC driver work was the developer using his personal email address in working on the driver in his off-hours. IBM has now clarified their stance on such work.
The VNIC maintainer updating patch yielded much attention for carrying the following quoted message, "As an IBM employee, you are not allowed to use your gmail account to work in any way on VNIC. You are not allowed to use your personal email account as a "hobby". You are an IBM employee 100% of the time. Please remove yourself completely from the maintainers file. I grant you a 1 time exception on contributions to VNIC to make this change."
IBM has now reached out to Phoronix to provide further comment. They shared that contrary to the Git commit, "IBM promotes and encourages engagement in the Linux open source community regardless whether an IBM email ID or a personal email ID is used."
That first message was over the top. Outside of the military, few people are on duty 24/7/365. Labor laws really need to make that clear. "Off duty" means "off duty". When I am off duty, I can do any damned thing that I want to do, so long as it doesn't violate any law. I'm not, nor should you be, an "employee" 100% of the time.
I have even argued over the meaning of "on call". To some employers, "on call" means you respond at a moment's notice, no matter what you're doing, no matter where you are. Employer hollers "jump" and you better be three feet off the floor before you ask "how high".
Whoever sent that email needs to be reamed like he has never been reamed in his life. He needs to be fired, and/or left wondering if he still has a job.
NO ONE has the right to talk to a subordinate in that manner.
That isn't any business of your employer, but a matter between you and the state.