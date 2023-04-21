from the voluntary-compliance-will-be-mandatory dept.
America is running out of people willing to get a COVID-19 shot, and some vaccination sites are even shutting down because of a lack of demand
The US could fall short of vaccinating enough people to stop the coronavirus from spreading because not enough Americans are willing to get a COVID-19 shot, the Kaiser Family Foundation, a leading health nonprofit, warned Tuesday.
The nation's ample vaccine supply will outstrip "vaccine enthusiasm" within two to four weeks, the KFF said. Exact timing in each state could differ, it said.
Experts have estimated that about 70% of people need to be immunized to reach herd immunity, the threshold at which the virus can no longer easily spread. This could be difficult if Americans stop coming forward to get a COVID-19 shot, the KFF said.
[....] "The folks that wanted it have found it. The folks that don't want it are not bothering to find it," he said.
Some mass-vaccination sites are even shutting down because of dwindling demand, Forbes reported. These included three sites in Florida that were operating at less than half capacity and would be shut down in favor of mobile sites, per The Palm Beach Post.
Officials are also closing down sites in Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, among other states, and a planned mass-vaccine clinic in Ohio was canceled this week because of "decreased demand," Forbes reported.
It comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce later Thursday that the US has met his vaccination goal of 200 million shots before his 100th day in office, which is April 30. More than 51.5% of adults have had at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
[....] On Monday, the White House launched a media campaign to tackle vaccine hesitancy, including among younger people.
[....] On Wednesday, Biden called for employers to offer paid time off for vaccines, including time for employees to recover from side effects. He also reaffirmed his commitment to a tax credit for small businesses designed to offset the cost of people taking a day off to get vaccinated.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday April 23, @05:02PM (2 children)
I was finally able to get my first jab this morning. Had to keep trying to sign up, the slots were filling up as I typed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:07PM
Lucky you. I'm on a waiting list to get onto the waiting list. I could get notice today or in months. The stress from that is worse than from the lockdown.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 23, @06:19PM
Counting the days until next Tuesday which will be 2 weeks after my 2nd vaccine shot -- when it is considered to be fully effective.
Where I live (a blue county in a red state) it was easy to get signed up. Online. Via SMS or email. The entire process was automated. You get to choose a time slot, and if it's not filled, you get scheduled. Show up at that time. You don't even get out of your car. (I can't remember if I had to show ID -- but I had already provided my insurance info in advance.) Then send a giant QR code to your phone. You show that. Then you get your shot. Then pull forward into another waiting area. After 15 minutes of no adverse reaction, it is considered safe for you to leave. Didn't even have to get out of the car to complete the entire shot. 2nd shot worked the same way. I have a vaccination record card.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 23, @05:12PM (11 children)
Until you have scientific proof that the vaccine does anything except what the makers say it does, lessen symptoms, you don't get to make claims based on it being even slightly effective at stopping or even slowing the spread.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Friday April 23, @05:21PM (5 children)
Lessening symptoms means lower virus load which means lower chance of transmission. This is a quantitative thing. Every measure destroying or preventing a virus brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 23, @05:25PM (3 children)
Assuming things not proven does not make them true. It in fact lends more credence to their falsehood than veracity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:50PM (2 children)
Dude!
Learn to extrapolate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:59PM
Science isn't about extrapolating. It's about testing a hypothesis with experimentation and proving or disproving based on results.
Extrapolating is the foundation of "making shit up"
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday April 23, @06:11PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:53PM
This has been submitted to SN:
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=48953 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:28PM
Allegedly the Pfizer ones reduce spread: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-21/pfizer-biontech-shot-stops-covid-s-spread-israeli-study-shows [bloomberg.com]
But just because the Pfizer one does doesn't mean the others do.
Take the example of whooping cough vaccines:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/06/150624071018.htm [sciencedaily.com]
See also: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2013/11/whooping-cough-vaccine-does-not-stop-spread-disease-lab-animals [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:28PM (1 child)
Hot off the press. See figure 3B of this challenge study in macaques: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.20.440647v1 [biorxiv.org]
Assuming 30 ug of the moderna vaccine in young healthy Macaques is the same as 100 ug in people...
Then the nasal mucosa of ~25% of people is not protected at all 4 days post infection while 25% are totally protected from infection. The rest, ~50% are not totally protected from infection but will have lower viral load. However, by day 7 the virus was cleared from the nasal cavity by all primates that got 30 ug of the vaccine.
Unfortunately this study did not look at saliva levels, nor did they check the immunosuppressive effects of age and comorbidity. So on average that is probably an overestimate of effectiveness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:39PM
For reference, macaques weigh 5-10% that of humans: https://www.neprimateconservancy.org/rhesus-macaque.html [neprimateconservancy.org]
So we would roughly expect a 5-10 ug dose to be equivalent to the 100 ug human dose.
(Score: 2) by https on Friday April 23, @06:21PM
Your dumbfuck attitude results in dead people.
Consider, https://twitter.com/j_mcelroy/status/1385058518982488065 [twitter.com] :
(About 85% of adults were vaccinated. The graph says everyfuckingthing)
If it was simply a case of vaccinations only preventing symptoms, that number would be at least five times higher. Have you got an alternative explation for that? Or are you still mad that you aren't allowed to murder people personally.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 23, @06:22PM
An honest question. No disrespect intended.
What would you consider scientific proof? What would convince you that the vaccine is (1) safe, and/or (2) effective?
Would any printed or televised or announced results be accepted as non-propaganda?
I am astonished that what used to be simple medicine (vaccination) when I was a child is now a giant political issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:21PM (3 children)
I doubt covid-19 is going to be eradicated and join smallpox anytime soon even if 70% are vaccinated. Smallpox is the only human infectious disease that has been eradicated so far.
The world made good progress with polio till the CIA got involved: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-cia-fake-vaccination-campaign-endangers-us-all/ [scientificamerican.com]
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(14)60900-4/fulltext [thelancet.com]
If immunity doesn't last or new strains arise that the vaccines don't work well against, the vaccine making companies will make a lot of money selling vaccines year after year.
Plenty of evidence that covid-19 is a lot more deadly and damaging than seasonal flu, so there's more motivation to get a covid-19 vaccine than the flu vaccine (which doesn't seem as effective as the covid-19 vaccine).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:31PM (2 children)
There will be no herd immunity. The only chance for that was the low risk population having covid parties all at the same time then staying home for a couple weeks last spring.
Now there will be variants forever.
(Score: 3, Touché) by EvilSS on Friday April 23, @05:42PM (1 child)
Didn't they try that in Florida last spring?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:50PM
Not that I know of. Where did you hear that?
The solution chosen by our wise leaders was to let people unknowingly get infected then walk around unknowingly spreading the virus around the world for a year.
The correct solution was to *know* you just got exposed at the same time, so you would be sure to quarantine for two weeks and be done with it.
Literally every decision made by the health experts increased the spread of virus and death caused.
(Score: 1, Troll) by XivLacuna on Friday April 23, @05:22PM (6 children)
Imagine people not wanting to take something produced by pharmaceutical companies with blanket immunity from lawsuits for any side effects or even effectiveness of said product.
If I get COVID-19 I probably won't die (99.8% chance of survival). If I get the vaccine I can still supposedly spread COVID-19 and will have to continue wearing a mask and socially distancing. So why should I take a risk with this emergency use approval vaccine?
Some areas are running out of people who are "YAY TRUST SCIENCE!!!". So just send more to the areas with people still willing to risk a vaccine that won't bring life back to normal. Let them have their "Fauci Ouchies".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:57PM
I hear that there are some half-a-million dead people who might have wished for a Fauci-ouchie instead.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Friday April 23, @06:04PM (2 children)
> So why should I take a risk with this emergency use approval vaccine?
What is the risk?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @06:15PM (1 child)
1) Original antigenic sin and ADE after waning when later exposed to variants.
2) Anti-PEG allergies rendering future improved vaccines less effective or even causing allergies to a common household substance (PEG).
3) Immunosuppression (lymphocytopenia) in the first week leaves you more vulnerable to all kinds of infection, including covid.
Other stuff people are now just thinking to check like this:
> Based on these results, we proposed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (without the rest of the viral components) triggers cell signaling events that may promote pulmonary vascular remodeling and PAH as well as possibly other cardiovascular complications [21,22].
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/1/36/htm [mdpi.com]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @06:20PM
This also ignores the blood clots from some vaccines, including Astrazeneca can and have been fatal numerous times. Yes, they are rare - but so is dying from the virus if you're under 65 and in reasonably good health.
And something that also cannot be ignored is the future. Nobody expected the blood clot deaths, and various other related vaccination issues. What of long-term side effects? Cross my fingers? No thanks, I'll simply take my chances ~99.9999% chances of survival "in the wild."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @06:11PM (1 child)
You may not die but you may suffer long term side effects that could even shorten your lifespan. Even some of the benign side effects like lack of smell can really affect your quality of life.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @06:17PM
That is speculation and ignoring the fact that even if you do get infected with COVID the most likely effect is **nothing**. The majority of people who are infected with COVID are, and will remain, completely asymptomatic. If you're below the age of 65 and in otherwise reasonable health, you have basically no chance of dying from COVID and there is still a chance you will never be infected.
And I'd also add that we now still have no clue what the long-term side effects of the vaccines will be. The fact that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine has been a cluster fuck. The rare, but deadly, side effects have already led to be it being banned in some countries, and the EU choosing to not receive any more "national" supplies of it. And now? We get to wait for some time and see what, if any, long-term side effects there will be. And nobody has any clue. It's all a giant experiment on the population at large, to protect against a virus that is relatively harmless for the vast majority of all people.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:42PM (1 child)
Why get the vaccine then? I've already taken "nature's vaxx."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @05:59PM
Can't we all just get a long-Covid longing.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by bobmorning on Friday April 23, @06:11PM
You get federal benefits? No more until you get the vaccine. What to get past a TSA checkpoint, not until you provide proof.
Income tax refund, held by IRS until proof of vaccination.
I've lost 2 very dear friends to it, thank the orange man for turning something being done for the good of the country into a political divide. I hope he rots in jail someday. And I voted for the idiot the first time!