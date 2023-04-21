SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts launches from Florida
Kimbrough, McArthur, Pesquet, and Hoshide will join seven astronauts already on board the station, four of whom arrived on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in November. That will bring the space station's total staff to 11 — one of the largest crews the ISS has ever hosted. But that number will quickly drop back down to seven when four other astronauts hitch a ride home from the station on April 28.
Also at NASASpaceFlight and Ars Technica.
Crew-2 Mission | Launch (4h55m38s)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 23, @07:48PM
See the link above (SpaceX Crew-2 [wikipedia.org])
(In the following, don't confuse recent Crew-Demo-2 with today's Crew-2.)
Notice that the Pilot is K. Megan McArthur. [wikipedia.org] Notice in the first paragraph that: She is married to fellow astronaut Robert L. Behnken.
Robert L. Behnken was on the Crew-Demo-2 mission. [wikipedia.org] On this Crew-2 mission today, his wife K. Megan McArthur, the pilot of this mission, is sitting in his seat. And in the same capsule that her husband Robert L. Behnken flew for the Crew-Demo-2 mission.
It is also interesting to observe that when the Crew-Demo-2 mission splashed down, how scorched and sooty that capsule was. And also how sooty boosters appear to be when landed. On this mission, that same capsule (and a previously flown booster) both looked bright shiny new.
