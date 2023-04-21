from the you-dont-own-what-you-buy dept.
Apple faces lawsuit over its iTunes 'buy' button
A potential lawsuit is brewing in California that once again highlights the thorny issue of ownership in the digital era. The legal case in Sacramento involves Apple, which could be facing a putative class action over the way it labels movie and TV show purchases on the iTunes Store, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The lead plaintiff in the case claims Apple's use of a 'Buy' button for media is "deceptive" as the company can "terminate access" to purchased content at will, and "has done so on numerous occasions." He adds he wouldn't have gone through with the purchase, or paid as much, if he'd known the content could one day become unavailable.
This week, Apple's attempts at getting the suit dismissed were largely rejected by the judge presiding over the case. The company contended that "no reasonable consumer" would believe that iTunes purchases would remain there indefinitely.
[ . . . . ] If this all sounds familiar, it's because a similar challenge involving Amazon emerged last October. Like Apple, the online retailer was sued for false advertising and unfair competition regarding Prime Video purchases. For its part, Amazon argued that its terms of use state that consumers are actually obtaining a "limited license to view video content" when they buy media. The company added that it didn't matter if the plaintiff had read the fine print as they were still bound by it. [ . . . . ]
Many an Apple consumer has had a rude awakening when they've discovered that their iTunes movie or TV purchases had suddenly disappeared. Owing to licensing issues or regional rights, Apple could delete previous purchases from a user's library without warning. Naturally, this has earned Apple the ire of people who used their hard-earned money to "buy" these movies or shows, but Apple is insisting that it has not misled consumers on these "purchases." However, they're now facing a lawsuit over this very issue, and a federal judge is not looking at Apple favorably. [ . . . . ]
In the first suit, lead plaintiff David Andino argues that Apple's definition of the two words is deceptive since the company can terminate people's Apple IDs and, along with them, access to content they purchased using the "buy" button. [ . . . . ]
Apple is also up against a second class-action suit related to terminating Apple IDs. In this one, lead plaintiff Matthew Price claims he lost $24,590.05 in iTunes, the App Store, and in-app purchases, along with $7.63 in account credit, which became inaccessible when Apple terminated his account. Price's lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. [ . . . . ]
Someone should create a system that just "plays for sure" and won't "zune" your purchases out from under you.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday April 23, @10:36PM
"'no reasonable consumer' would believe that iTunes purchases would remain there indefinitely."
Catch is, consumers are generally not reasonable. And the few that are, are not often buying Apple products/services.
Apple consumers are more than happy to let Apple redefine the word "Buy" to mean "Lease". Apple says it is true, so it become truth.
Unfortunately, in the rest of the world (which admittedly is rather small), this word has a specific meaning.