Evidence reported at Wired, but that is not where it is.
Julia Galef, host of the Rationally Speaking podcast and co-founder of the Center for Applied Rationality, is not impressed with the hyper-rational Vulcans on Star Trek.
"Spock is held up as this exemplar of logic and reason and rationality, but he's set up, in my opinion, as almost a weak caricature—a straw man—of reason and rationality, because he keeps making all these dumb mistakes," Galef says in Episode 462 of the Geek's Guide to the Galaxy podcast. "That's the show's way of proving that, 'Aha! Logic and reason and rationality aren't actually all that great.'"
In the franchise, Spock makes confident predictions based on his superior Vulcan mind. Galef was curious to see exactly how often these predictions pan out. "I went through all of the Star Trek episodes and movies—all of the transcripts that I could find—and searched for any instance in which Spock is using the words 'odds,' 'probability,' 'chance,' 'definitely,' 'probably,' etc.," she says. "I catalogued all instances in which Spock made a prediction and that prediction either came true or didn't."
The results, which appear in Galef's new book The Scout Mindset, are devastating. Not only does Spock have a terrible track record—events he describes as "impossible" happen 83 percent of the time—but his confidence level is actually anti-correlated with reality. "The more confident he says he is that something will happen—that the ship will crash, or that they will find survivors—the less likely it is to happen, and the less confident he is in something, the more likely it is to happen," Galef says.
Spock's biggest weakness is his failure to understand that other people don't always behave "logically." He also makes no attempt to update his approach, even when his mistakes get his crewmates killed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by dwilson on Sunday April 25, @02:45AM (3 children)
Yeah, it's ALMOST like he's a character in a story, right? You know, where the 'odds' of something happening don't actually matter, because it's... fiction, and not real?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @02:56AM
If the more probable outcome happened in TV and movies as often as it should, it wouldn't be a show or franchise very long. They would come to their natural conclusion when everybody dies if it wasn't canceled for being boring first.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 25, @03:10AM
Spock is to Kirk as C3PO is to Han "never tell me the odds" Solo... the whole point of the Kirk/Solo character arcs is that they consistently beat incredible odds - ruining the predictive probability of their logical sidekicks.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday April 25, @03:11AM
He wasn't bad at logic, he was just lacking one crucial bit of information. It kinda makes a difference in the odds calculation of an event if you know that you're in a story and the writers need X to happen.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @02:51AM
David Hume had exposed empiricists as full of shit. At least "logically."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @02:54AM (4 children)
Oh wait. Wrong franchise. But hey, at least I didn't spend too much time analyzing a half-human character as if he were supposed to be 100% characteristic of a species that turned towards logic as an antidote to their inherent savagery. But hey, thanks for actually putting numbers to a plot element that anybody who watched the show was already aware of. "Not chess, Mr. Spock. Poker".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @03:02AM (2 children)
Next thing you know, they'll tell us is the great and powerful Worf lost most of the fights shown on TNG/DS9! And this despite the fact that he was undisputed champion in Bat'leth combat and a master of multiple Klingon martial arts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @03:12AM
Oh, don't be ridiculous. It's not like they met an advanced electronically enhanced species that had assimilated knowledge from most of the advanced space-faring planets in the galaxy and actually managed to defend themselves from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @03:52AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8PqC7i0mEI [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday April 25, @03:16AM
>"Not chess, Mr. Spock. Poker".
Among my very favorite lines from the series.
It is possible that the writers were setting things up to appear surprising by having Spock expect the opposite.
Spock was also defined by a set of values, not just by using logic. Another favorite bit of dialog is when he confronted Trelane:
"I object to you. I object to intellect without discipline -- to power without constructive purpose."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @03:22AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @03:53AM
