Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hackers Are Exploiting a Pulse Secure 0-Day to Breach Orgs Around the World

posted by mrpg on Sunday April 25, @12:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the exploit-and-breach dept.
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Hackers are exploiting a Pulse Secure 0-day to breach orgs around the world:

Hackers backed by nation-states are exploiting critical vulnerabilities in the Pulse Secure VPN to bypass two-factor authentication protections and gain stealthy access to networks belonging to a raft of organizations in the US Defense industry and elsewhere, researchers said.

At least one of the security flaws is a zero-day, meaning it was unknown to Pulse Secure developers and most of the research world when hackers began actively exploiting it, security firm Mandiant said in a blog post published Tuesday. Besides CVE-2021-22893, as the zero-day is tracked, multiple hacking groups—at least one of which likely works on behalf of the Chinese government—are also exploiting several Pulse Secure vulnerabilities fixed in 2019 and 2020.

[...] Multiple intrusions over the past six months have hit defense, government, and financial organizations around the world, Tuesday's post reported. Separately, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that targets also include US government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and other private sector organizations."

Original Submission


«  Astronomers Detect Extreme Flare from Proxima Centauri
Hackers Are Exploiting a Pulse Secure 0-Day to Breach Orgs Around the World | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday April 25, @01:02PM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Sunday April 25, @01:02PM (#1142407) Homepage
    Firstly - "secure" was in their branding.

    Secondly, it only claimed to be a virtually private network, not an actually private one.
    --
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(1)