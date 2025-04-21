from the with.blackjack.and.hookers dept.
Russia is ready to start building its own space station with the aim of launching it into orbit by 2030 if President Vladimir Putin gives the go-ahead, the head of its Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.
[...] Rogozin said the Russian station, unlike the ISS, would most likely not be permanently crewed because its orbit path would expose it to higher radiation.
But cosmonauts would visit it and it would also use artificial intelligence and robots.
He said Russia was ready to consider allowing foreign crews to visit, "but the station must be national... If you want to do well, do it yourself."
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/russia-plans-launch-own-space-station-after-quitting-iss-2021-04-21/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mir
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 25, @05:04PM
The first living earth creature to go into space was a Russian.
https://time.com/3546215/laika-1957/ [time.com]
Oh yeah, man followed soon after - another Russian.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yuri_Gagarin [wikipedia.org]
Maybe after Russia builds a modern space station, the US will do what it usually seems to do. Copy Russia. Maybe.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by ataradov on Sunday April 25, @05:25PM (5 children)
Rogozin is just a bureaucrat. He has nothing to do with space, he is just a mediocre administrator.
Russia is not building anything significant space-related any time soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @05:28PM (3 children)
I find it intriguing how the narrative constantly shifts between Russia being dominated with an iron fist by Putin such that no word is ever spoken without it being the exact embodiment of the wills and views of Putin first and the KGB second, and at other times it's a whimsical nation crippled by sanctions where relatively high level political figures just kind of spew whatever's on their mind at the moment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 25, @05:37PM (1 child)
Except that space is not that big of a deal to Putin. As long as Roscosmos is pretending to build up national prestige, it's fine.
(Score: 2) by ataradov on Sunday April 25, @05:39PM
^ This. Putin keeps tabs on what is important to him (natural resources mostly).
He does not care about space. The complete failure of the Vostochny Cosmodrome clearly shows that nobody cares.
(Score: 2) by ataradov on Sunday April 25, @05:44PM
And to be fair, sanctions actually boosted some sectors of the economy. The threat of VISA blocking transactions forced them to develop Mir payment system, which now works no worse than VISA inside Russia.
And also, officials recite the official talking point. Rogozin did not speak out of turn. Anything possible of you set a target date 5-10 years from now and constantly shift it forward as the date approaches.
But the state of the industry is such that just wanting to do something, does not mean you actually can do it.
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Sunday April 25, @05:44PM
The Nauka Module [wikipedia.org] has already been built and is set to be launched and attached to the ISS (after jettisoning the prior module) on July 15th.
Granted that module's launch date has been playing a bit of James Webb Telescope type game, but it does seem complete and ready to go. I expect this process, along with deteriorating US becoming increasingly hostile towards Russia, China, and any associated international partners are a major factor in the reason for the withdrawal from the ISS. It's even quite absurd that thanks to a 2011 political move [wikipedia.org], Chinese are literally banned from the ISS. NASA even initially attempted to ban them from conferences as well, until there was a boycott from American scientists. Our politics are becoming increasingly absurd.
(Score: 1) by CCTalbert on Sunday April 25, @05:35PM
I believe the main reason Russia is involved at all is that it was an opportunity for us to prop up their aerospace industry and prevent all that knowledge from going to the highest bidders around the world... keeping them functioning kept that knowledge in-place, and also somewhat propped up their economy and helped secure associated nuclear materials. Russia totally collapsing and the resulting chaos would have been difficult and expensive to deal with. (This is sort of like when Microsoft bought into Apple to keep them from collapsing... )
Now, they're what, 2% or so of the world economy? They're behind Canada and South Korea, at least they're ahead of North Korea. And yet they're the #2 nuclear power. That's the only reason anyone really cares or listens at all- they have this military capability left over from the good old days. Their demanding to be respected and included on the world stage is only slightly more credible than North Korea's similar demands. (and the only reason we pay any attention to them is the same- they have the potential for doing damage way in excess of their actual value to the world.)
I don't believe Russia can afford to do anything of consequence anymore, and that this is just posturing/pouting trying to get another handout. They can threaten to take their marbles and go home... and once they do won't be able to afford to do anything with them.
Not that they don't have talented scientists and engineers- it's just those people are stuck behind a mostly empty suit gaudily decorated with all sorts of military medals.