The PinePhone is an interesting Linux smartphone that has made waves in the Linux community over the past few months. A new device from Pine64, the company behind the handset, aims to enhance the utility of the plucky phone by turning it into a tiny Linux computer.

Pine64 showed off a new keyboard case for the phone that essentially transforms the PinePhone into a miniature laptop. The PinePhone supports a variety of Linux distros by default and can operate as a pseudo-desktop by hooking it up to a monitor and keyboard (also known as Convergence). The keyboard case is a more convenient option than plugging the phone into a USB-C hub and connecting a standalone keyboard and monitor.

However, considering the PinePhone's minuscule 5.95-inch display and its low 1440x720 resolution, using the phone as a clamshell computer seems to be more of a novelty than anything. The utility of such a device is limited, especially when there are far better options for mini-laptops (like the GPD Pocket 2 Max).