Out of the cave: French isolation study ends after 40 days:
Ever wonder what it would feel like to unplug from a hyperconnected world and hide away in a dark cave for 40 days?
[...] For 40 days and 40 nights, the group lived in and explored the cave as part of the Deep Time project. There was no sunlight inside, the temperature was 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) and the relative humidity stood at 100%. The cave dwellers had no contact with the outside world, no updates on the pandemic nor any communications with friends or family.
Scientists at the Human Adaption Institute leading the 1.2 million-euro $1.5 million) “Deep Time” project say the experiment will help them better understand how people adapt to drastic changes in living conditions and environments.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Monday April 26, @12:13PM (2 children)
Would be cheaper to study a US prisoner on "suicide watch". Besides, it's probably already studied to death and one just needs to get the results out.
Pending that, this book is a very detailed account of what really happens to the mind https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Faculty_of_Useless_Knowledge [wikipedia.org]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 26, @12:50PM
I didn't even contemplate prison as a comparison. Still it's not really voluntary and in prison things are very much on the clock -- lights on, lights off, feedings, yard breaks. Still sitting in your cell for 23h a day or whatnot is not great for your concept of time or just mental well being. As noted I'm fairly sure it has been studied to death already, even on prisoners not being on death row or in isolation. So it might not be the same, after all these people could abort and leave if they wanted to or needed. I don't think there was any armed guards and locked gates holding them back (I could be wrong, the story didn't really mention ... but I doubt it).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @12:56PM
Except this is not for the 40 day stint but for the science that happens around those 40 days. You don't get 1.5m in play money here.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Monday April 26, @12:32PM (1 child)
I'm fairly sure they brought light with them and equipment and didn't just sit around in the dark for 40 days. They also didn't hide away, they did things. They just disconnected from our "normal" time cycle. It wasn't some kind of hermit retreat.
It's interesting to note that they sort of quite quickly lose track of time, as it's not really a very important thing. It's mainly there so you can coordinate with others. But doesn't really serve a purpose on its own -- hungry = eat, tired = rest. No Need to worry about what the damn clock says.
It is somewhat weird tho that they really try to make it sound so extraordinary. It might have been if we didn't have say people living on submarines, going into space or just for that matter working nights and living in really remote areas for periods longer then 40 days (and 40 nights -- not sure why that even had to be mentioned is this some kind of arabian nights reference (- 960 days and nights give or take)?).
Nothing really did stop them from leaving tho except themselves. Which sort of makes this a bit different from then say staying at the ISS or a submarine. You can't just decide to leave those cause you had enough.
Not to mention all the basement dwelling nerds or people just in social isolation from Corona. It's not like staying away for a month (and change) is really that big of a deal. 10C is a fairly nice temperature, it's not really cold and it's not to warm -- even tho the humidity in the cave must have sucked a lot more then the temperature. Still it must have been nice coming out and feeling the wind and sun shine again. This is why I always hated living in places that are not coastal, the wind and the air is just so different inland.
The other interesting aspect is that it does seem like most of them have really benefited from being disconnected from the current media streams and demands (?) for connectivity. If anything they should probably have taken this as the start of something new where they didn't bother again, but I guess not since apparently now they can't live with out it. After all now they are "internet celebs" or at least for a bit of time before something other shiny appears.
So what was the secret purpose of this? To train us for a life under ground? Post-apocalypse or just more hive-world and mega-cities? Someone will have to live at the bottom.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 26, @12:51PM
Long space flights in a cave.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0