Black hole is closest to Earth, among the smallest ever discovered:
Scientists have discovered one of the smallest black holes on record – and the closest one to Earth found to date.
Researchers have dubbed it "The Unicorn," in part because it is, so far, one of a kind, and in part because it was found in the constellation Monoceros – "The Unicorn."
[...] The Unicorn is about three times the mass of our sun – tiny for a black hole. Very few black holes of this mass have been found in the universe. This black hole is 1,500 light years away from Earth, still inside the Milky Way galaxy. And, until Jayasinghe started analyzing it, it was essentially hiding in plain sight.
The black hole appears to be a companion to a red giant star, meaning that the two are connected by gravity.[...]
But in this case, they can see the black hole's companion star. That star had been well-documented by telescope systems including KELT , run out of Ohio State; ASAS, the precursor to ASAS-SN , which is now run out of Ohio State, and TESS, a NASA satellite that searches for planets outside our solar system. Data about it had been widely available but hadn't yet been analyzed in this way.
When Jayasinghe and the other researchers analyzed that data, they noticed something they couldn't see appeared to be orbiting the red giant, causing the light from that star to change in intensity and appearance at various points around the orbit.
[...] "Just as the moon's gravity distorts the Earth's oceans, causing the seas to bulge toward and away from the moon, producing high tides, so does the black hole distort the star into a football-like shape with one axis longer than the other," said Todd Thompson , co-author of the study, chair of Ohio State's astronomy department and university distinguished scholar. "The simplest explanation is that it's a black hole – and in this case, the simplest explanation is the most likely one."
The velocity of the red giant, the period of the orbit and the way in which the tidal force distorted the red giant told them the black hole's mass, leading them to conclude that this black hole was about three solar masses, or three times that of the sun.
