Body's Natural Pain Killers Can Be Enhanced:
Work by John Traynor, Ph.D., and Andrew Alt, Ph.D., and their team at the University of Michigan Edward F. Domino Research Center, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, seeks to side-step [opiod's] problems by harnessing the body's own ability to block pain.
[...] "Normally, when you are in pain, you are releasing endogenous opioids, but they're just not strong enough or long lasting enough," says Traynor. The team had long hypothesized that substances called positive allosteric modulators could be used to enhance the body's own endorphins and enkephalins. In a new paper published in PNAS, they demonstrate that a positive allosteric modulator known as BMS-986122 can boost enkephalins' ability to activate the mu-opioid receptor.
[...] What's more, unlike opioid drugs, positive allosteric modulators only work in the presence of endorphins or enkephalins, meaning they would only kick in when needed for pain relief. They do not bind to the receptor in the way that opioids do instead binding in a different location that enhances its ability to respond to the body's pain-relieving compounds.
"When you need enkephalins, you release them in a pulsatile fashion in specific regions of the body, then they are metabolized quickly," explains Traynor. "In contrast, a drug like morphine floods the body and brain and sticks around for several hours."
Journal Reference:
Ram Kandasamy, Todd M. Hillhouse, Kathryn E. Livingston, et al. Positive allosteric modulation of the mu-opioid receptor produces analgesia with reduced side effects [$], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2000017118)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 27, @01:07AM
I for one welcome the coming mu-opioid epidemic.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday April 27, @01:35AM
morphine and codeine, as well as their friends, are not a problem. I was on a drip for 1 month, then tramadol for a few months, then codeine (3rd degree burns and a few surgeries). So for a total of about 6 months, I was on the warm juice. One would think from all the stories there would be withdrawal. Nope. Because going to tramadol from morphine, you're weaning off. And going from that to codeine, you're lowering the dose again. And when it's time to be done, you don't have withdrawal. And after the first month, you're lowering the dose for 5 months, so you don't really notice.
When shit hurts, the drugs don't make you high - they just remove *most of the pain. The issue is, when you're not hurting anymore and you take a larger dose - it's pretty dang good. And there's the issue - not with opiates or opioids - it's with people taking pain killers when they don't need to - because it feels good.
So a new type of pain killer doesn't fix shit. The reason they're a problem is because people take them when they shouldn't, and it's hard to stop. Same as coke, same as e, same as booze or smoking.
>meaning they would only kick in when needed for pain relief.
so now instead of popping an extra codeine pill, people are going to make little cuts to "activate" their prescription, to get high. mission accomplished.